10 Months After Washington Wholesaling Law Takes Effect, Better Off Home Buyers Reports Positive Results

The Better Off Home Buyers team

Portland-based home-buying company reports that the impact of Washington's wholesaling law has been overwhelmingly positive 10 months after implementation.

- Scott DalingerPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Portland-based home-buying company Better Off Home Buyers reports that the impact of Washington state's wholesaling law, SHB 1081, has been overwhelmingly positive 10 months after implementation.SHB 1081, which was introduced by Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-Mill Creek) and co-sponsored by Representatives April Connors, Cindy Ryu, Jamila Taylor, Mary Fosse, Shelley Kloba and Kristine Reeves, was signed into law in April 2025 and went into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.The law was designed to protect unrepresented Washington homeowners solicited by off-market buyers. The law guarantees sellers the right to receive a buyer-funded appraisal from a licensed appraiser and allows them to cancel the purchase agreement without penalty under specific conditions. It also requires buyers to formally notify sellers of these appraisal rights.Additionally, buyers who fail to provide the required disclosure notices face significant legal liabilities under Washington's Consumer Protection law, RCW 19.86, including treble damages and potential forfeiture of the property.While some industry peers decried the legislation as restrictive red tape, Better Off Home Buyers maintains that the regulations were needed and have had no negative impact on its operations.“Thanks to SHB 1081, the sketchy home-buying companies and fly-by-night operators are gone, which is ultimately good for sellers,” said Scott Dalinger, owner of Better Off Home Buyers.“Washington is a core market for us. Dylan Hallett, our head buyer, is from Washington, and we regularly work in and visit its communities. We support all efforts to protect homeowners from predatory buyers and ensure they get fair value for their property.”Sellers who felt pressured to sign an agreement now have additional time to evaluate their decision and can cancel the contract without consequence.“Theoretically, this could hurt our business if sellers consistently canceled, but we haven't seen that,” Dalinger said.“When we negotiate fairly and are upfront about our model from the beginning, sellers have no reason to second-guess their decision.”The law has also curbed undercapitalized buyers who rely on high contract-cancellation rates. Because sellers can request a buyer-funded appraisal, unreliable buyers risk losing $700 to $900 per transaction if a deal fails to close. This requirement filters out buyers who lack sufficient capital or enter into agreements intending to renegotiate the price later.Dalinger noted that the shift mirrors changes seen in Oregon following similar legislation passed last year (HB 4058 ).“Unfortunately, prior to this legislation, and HB 4058 in Oregon, the off-market home-buying business was a bit of the Wild West,” said Dalinger.“You had good operators who acted with integrity, but there were also many fly-by-night companies posing as real buyers. They would tie up houses with contracts that they couldn't close on, and sellers couldn't get out of, and then cancel at the last minute. We saw many sellers get harmed by these practices. Fortunately, this new legislation is changing all that.”“After HB 4058 took effect in Oregon, out-of-state buyers went away,” Dalinger said.“Those were some of the worst offenders-entering into purchase contracts sight unseen at unrealistic prices, planning to later renegotiate or cancel if sellers didn't agree to much lower pricing. Solo operators who bought a course from an online guru and started tying up properties without financing vanished as well.”Ten months in, Washington is following the same trajectory.Looking ahead, Better Off Home Buyers hopes state legislators will consider additional safeguards to protect homeowners. Specifically, the company advocates for ending the practice of buyers placing homes under contract with extended inspection periods, sometimes lasting three to six months. This tactic ties up the property, holding homeowners hostage and leaving them unable to move forward unless they agree to steep price reductions.About Better Off Home BuyersBetter Off Home Buyers is a Pacific Northwest home-buying company dedicated to helping homeowners navigate complex real estate situations, including foreclosure and severe property disrepair, with transparency and integrity. To learn more about seller protections under SHB 1081 or request a direct cash offer, visit betteroffhomebuyers.

Scott Dalinger

Better Off Home Buyers

+1 888-827-0889

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10 Months After Washington Wholesaling Law Takes Effect, Better Off Home Buyers Reports Positive Results News Provided By Better Off Home Buyers October 15, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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