How Content CO Helped Turn Soccer's Biggest Summer Into Record Digital Growth For Leagues Cup

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup created a unique opportunity to introduce more fans to Leagues Cup and build on the momentum around soccer across North America,” said Ava Taylor, Marketing Director for Leagues Cup.“Working with Content CO, we developed a campaign that connected with fans at the right moments and delivered meaningful results across our digital platforms.”









Turning World Cup Attention Into a Conversion Ecosystem

As one of the first major soccer tournaments to follow the FIFA World Cup across the United States, Mexico and Canada, Leagues Cup presented a unique opportunity to sustain fan interest beyond the global event. With Leagues Cup kicking off just over two weeks after the FIFA World Cup Final, Content CO worked alongside the tournament to build audience engagement throughout the World Cup, laying the groundwork to carry that momentum into Leagues Cup.

Content CO focused on identifying stories, formats and cultural moments that would keep fans engaged as attention shifted from the global tournament to club competition.

Social listening and audience insights informed real-time editorial decisions across three distinct markets, while creative, organic and paid distribution helped extend the strongest performing content across platforms. The approach also provided a foundation to test new ways of reaching fans, including the launch of Leagues Cup's official TikTok presence during the World Cup and building an audience before the tournament began.

“Being able to use our market intelligence capabilities to identify spikes in North American and global social conversations around the FIFA World Cup gave us a clear strategic framework to help turn a historic level of attention to soccer in the territory into real-time business results for Leagues Cup,” said Marcos Peres, President, Sports at Content CO.

Building a New Audience on TikTok

One of the campaign's key initiatives was the launch of the official Leagues Cup TikTok channel. Working alongside Leagues Cup, Content CO used the World Cup period to test content formats, respond to emerging conversations and establish the tournament's presence before Leagues Cup kicked off.

In its first four months, @LeaguesCup generated 192 million views, attracted 145,000 followers and drove 10.6 million engagements, making it one of the five fastest-growing sports accounts on TikTok during that period, according to platform data provided by TikTok.

The early investment enabled Leagues Cup to join the broader soccer conversation during the FIFA World Cup, quickly establish a new audience and begin cultivating its own community well before the tournament began.

From Audience Growth to Action

The campaign's impact extended beyond reach and engagement. Content generated 2.9 million visits to Leagues Cup ticketing pages - more than tripling the previous year's result - demonstrating how content can influence fan behavior across the digital journey, connecting audience growth on social platforms with website activity and fan engagement across digital touchpoints.

The campaign also marked a new stage in Content CO's three-season partnership with Leagues Cup, expanding from social and digital support into a broader collaboration spanning audience intelligence, content, media, creative, editorial, technology and fan experience.

“Sports properties are no longer relying solely on match-day moments to connect with fans”, Peres said.“They are competing for attention throughout the entire fan journey. The opportunity is to build an ecosystem where a social post can lead to a website visit, a website visit can lead to a ticket purchase, and the entire experience can ultimately lead to a stronger relationship between fans and the property.”

For Content CO, the 2026 Leagues Cup campaign demonstrates how understanding audiences throughout the fan journey can help sports properties turn moments of peak attention into measurable business outcomes.

Content CO is an Orlando-based content strategy and creative agency operating at the intersection of editorial, technology and audience development. The agency helps sports properties, brands and organizations turn content into a measurable business asset. Content CO's Sports division works across North American and international soccer, with experience spanning Major League Soccer (MLS), Liga MX, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Livemode/CazéTV and major global sporting events, while the agency's Enterprise division helps global companies including AWS, EBANX and GUT Agency turn strategies into storytelling.

Media contact:

Leo Stamillo

Founder and CEO

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ContentCO.tech

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