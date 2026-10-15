New Crypto Pepeto Announces Its Raise Beyond $11.231M And Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $175,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced that its raise passed $11.231 million, the loudest number yet from the viral new crypto, and the live stage is close to running out. Presale watchers see Pepeto across every crypto news feed, buyers keep arriving daily, and a figure this size tells its own story: the money inside this project believes it found the next Shiba Inu, and wallets this smart rarely crowd one door without reason. Every stage before this one sold out ahead of schedule, and this one is tracking the same way, right as the market hunts its best crypto to buy now and the newest Bitcoin price prediction lands on a giant target, two facts that explain each other.

Crypto News: Pepeto Announced Its Raise Right as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Hit $175,000

Pepeto announced its raise the same week the Bitcoin price proved its floor. Bitcoin trades at $80,850 per CryptoTimes, holding $80,000 through a hot inflation print after a 40% climb off its $58,000 summer low. That strength resets what analysts dare to say, and the newest Bitcoin price prediction landed on October 15: Brian Vieten of Nasdaq-listed Siebert Financial maps $175,000, a 117% move, laid out on Coinpaper.

Can the Bitcoin price really get there? We ran the target through three checks. Ownership changed: banks now take Bitcoin ETF shares as collateral, so holders borrow instead of selling, which pulls supply away. The floor changed: rebounding 40% then holding $80,000 on bad inflation news is base-building, not topping. And the fuel grows: money supply and wallet adoption are the inputs Vieten's model runs on. All three agree: bull cycle in motion.

Still, the honest math stays honest: even this Bitcoin price prediction is barely a 2x on an asset worth $1.6 trillion, a solid year for million-dollar wallets, while $5,000 becomes roughly $10,800 at best. When the largest coin can only double, the life-changing wins start smaller, and every cycle names the same place, early presales free of giant market caps, the road back to the raise above.

Pepeto's $11.231M Raise Rests on a Working AI DeFi Exchange While the Bitcoin Price Holds

Pepeto has announced $11.231 million raised, the figure behind its rank as 2026's top early entry. Rewind one cycle: everyone knows somebody who slid a little into Shiba Inu and banked returns no large cap could print, then remembers waiting. That moment is repeating, still early. Across X, Telegram, Reddit, and the crypto news feeds, Pepeto talk multiplies with zero paid promotion, whales spotted the pattern first, and $11.231 million already sits inside.

What that money bought is bigger than the meme: underneath runs a full trading platform, zero-fee swaps, an AI layer checking every contract, reach spanning Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, launch usage rewarding the earliest wallets, all SolidProof-signed before a single token moved. A former Binance executive plants the hype on solid ground.

One comparison closes the case: Shiba Inu built fortunes while shipping zero products, and Pepeto carries equal viral heat with a live exchange underneath, so the real question is not whether it matches SHIB, but why it would do less.

Conclusion

Pepeto has announced the largest figure in its history while daily crypto news backs the bull cycle, and even a $175,000 Bitcoin price prediction draws the ceiling: Bitcoin made its millionaires when a coin cost a few hundred dollars, and at $80,850 on a $1.6 trillion valuation that story has no room to repeat, so the next millionaires get made somewhere smaller and earlier.

Every data point above reads this new crypto as solid, the virality as real, whale capital keeps arriving, the kind that never moves without double-checking.

A few hours of hesitation locked thousands out of Shiba Inu: the moment the Binance headline dropped, that price stopped existing, and whoever moved banked returns the market still retells. That same setup sits open today at presale pricing, before listing. So on any best crypto to buy now list, large caps like Bitcoin earn a spot for a strong year, but the life-changing slot belongs to a project like Pepeto.

PEPETO is sold only via the Official Pepeto Website.

FAQs

How big is the newest Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

The newest Bitcoin price prediction comes from Siebert Financial's Brian Vieten, who on October 15, 2026 mapped Bitcoin above $175,000, a 117% gain, per Coinpaper. The Bitcoin price sits near $80,850 after holding the $80,000 floor through hot inflation data, per CryptoTimes.

Why is Pepeto named the best crypto to buy now in crypto news?

Pepeto tops best crypto to buy now lists because this new crypto passed $11.231 million with its stage nearing sellout, with a SolidProof audit and a zero-fee exchange built. Shiba Inu paid those who entered ahead of its Binance headline, and that pre-listing door is where Pepeto stands today.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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