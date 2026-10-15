Madison County House Buyers Releases As-Is Cash Home Sale Overview For Huntsville And North Alabama Homeowners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The family-owned company explains repair responsibilities, offer reviews and flexible closing dates for homeowners in Huntsville, Madison, Athens and Decatur.

Huntsville, Alabama, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison County House Buyers, a family-owned cash home buyer based in Huntsville, Alabama, has released an overview of its as-is cash home sale process for homeowners weighing repair responsibilities, offer reviews and closing schedules. The overview explains that sellers share property details, the team reviews the home's condition and comparable sales, and the owner considers a no-obligation offer. The company says an as-is purchase means the seller is not required to repair or renovate the property before closing, and that it charges no agent commissions or service fees and covers closing costs on its direct purchases. Madison County House Buyers purchases properties directly from owners across Madison County and North Alabama, including Huntsville, Madison, Athens and Decatur.







Madison County House Buyers is a cash home buyer in Huntsville Alabama

The company's overview explains what an as-is cash sale involves: the seller shares property details, the team reviews the home's condition and comparable sales, and the owner considers a no-obligation offer. An as-is purchase means the seller is not required to repair or renovate the property before closing. Madison County House Buyers says it charges no agent commissions or service fees and covers closing costs on its direct purchases.

“For homeowners who need to move, managing repairs and an uncertain closing timeline can add pressure. Our focus is on giving them a straightforward cash offer and the flexibility to move forward on a schedule that works for them,” said Chris Mignone, owner of Madison County House Buyers.

The company works with inherited houses, unwanted rental properties and homes with fire, water or other damage. Owners can discuss the property's condition and their preferred moving date before deciding whether to proceed. The purchase price and closing schedule depend on the property and the circumstances of the transaction; receiving an offer does not obligate an owner to sell.

Its local service information connects homeowners with the same direct-purchase process in nearby communities. In Madison, Alabama, the company outlines how owners can request an offer and sell without preparing a property for repeated showings. Its Athens home-selling information explains the steps from sharing property details to selecting a closing date.

The company also purchases houses in Decatur, Alabama, extending its service area beyond Huntsville and Madison County. Across these communities, homeowners can discuss inherited properties, repair needs or a planned relocation with the team. The location pages provide a starting point for understanding the company's process and discussing a specific property.

Madison County House Buyers encourages owners to compare the proposed purchase price, expected selling expenses, repair responsibilities and closing terms when evaluating a direct offer against a traditional listing. A cash purchase removes the need to wait for the buyer's mortgage approval, but sellers should still review the agreement and transaction requirements before committing.

About Madison County House Buyers

Founded in 2021, Madison County House Buyers is a family-owned real estate investment company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. It buys houses directly for cash throughout Madison County and surrounding North Alabama communities, including Madison, Athens and Decatur.

Press Inquiries

Chris Mignone, Owner

Madison County House Buyers

chris [at] madisoncountyhousebuyers.com

(256) 666-1256

600 Boulevard South SW, Suite 104 #1037, Huntsville, AL 35802