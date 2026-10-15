Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first nine months of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first nine months of 2026 was 34.4%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 40.3% and 8.8%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 34.0%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 34.2%. The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about October 21, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2026) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 35.9 % 14.3 % 20.5 % 10.5 % Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 38.6 % 16.4 % 21.3 % 11.0 % S&P 500 Energy Sector 42.4 % 14.5 % 23.3 % 10.2 % S&P 500 Materials Sector 10.0 % 9.7 % 6.5 % 9.7 %



NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Net assets $865,186,454 $662,649,222 Shares outstanding 28,303,647 27,205,847 Net asset value per share $30.57 $24.36





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2026) % of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 25.1% Chevron Corporation 14.0% ConocoPhillips 6.4% Valero Energy Corporation 4.7% Phillips 66 4.0% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 3.5% Williams Companies, Inc. 3.3% SLB Ltd. 3.1% Linde plc 2.9% Targa Resources Corp. 2.8% Total 69.8%





INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2026)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 41.1% Exploration & Production 14.2% Refining & Marketing 12.1% Storage & Transportation 9.5% Equipment & Services 6.1% Materials Chemicals 8.1% Metals & Mining 4.9% Construction Materials 1.8% Containers & Packaging 1.3%

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: