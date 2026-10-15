Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first nine months of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first nine months of 2026 was 12.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to 12.8% and 11.5% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was 16.6%. The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about October 21, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (9/30/2026) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 15.6 % 23.3 % 14.6 % 16.3 % Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 24.4 % 28.7 % 17.3 % 18.0 % Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 14.1 % 21.4 % 12.3 % 14.1 % S&P 500 15.7 % 22.9 % 13.8 % 15.3 %



NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at September 30, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Net assets $3,319,950,999 $2,986,405,308 Shares outstanding 126,070,756 121,337,257 Net asset value per share $26.33 $24.61





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (9/30/2026) % of Net Assets NVIDIA Corporation 8.5% Apple Inc. 7.4% Microsoft Corporation 6.2% Alphabet Inc. Class A 5.5% Amazon.com 3.9% Broadcom Inc. 2.6% Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.4% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.3% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 2.2% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.0% Total 43.0% * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund





SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (9/30/2026)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 40.2% Financials 11.4% Communication Services 9.6% Health Care 9.1% Consumer Discretionary 8.8% Industrials 7.4% Consumer Staples 4.3% Energy 3.7% Utilities 1.8% Real Estate 1.6% Materials 1.5%

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: