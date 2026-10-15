Timber Ridge Apartment Homes Announces Off-Campus Student Housing Availability Near CU Boulder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timber Ridge Apartment Homes highlights its centrally located Boulder apartments as an off-campus option for students who want to walk to CU Boulder.

Boulder, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timber Ridge Apartment Homes, an apartment community located near the University of Colorado Boulder, today announced student housing availability for students seeking off-campus apartments within walking distance of campus. Located one block from CU Boulder, the community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans leased by the whole apartment rather than by the bedroom. The housing option is positioned for students who want convenient access to campus, shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Optional furnishing packages, on-site laundry in every building, a fitness center, a seasonal heated pool, off-street parking and an on-site B-Cycle station are among the community features described by Timber Ridge Apartment Homes.







Timber Ridge Apartment Homes

For people seeking off-campus housing near CU Boulder, Timber Ridge combines a location within walking distance of campus with apartments leased by the home rather than by the bedroom. Students sharing an apartment with a roommate can divide the rent, a practical arrangement that may help them manage housing costs while living near the university.

“Students shouldn't have to pay luxury student housing prices to live within walking distance of CU Boulder,” said Kristi Heffner, spokesperson for Timber Ridge Apartment Homes.“We offer well-maintained, affordable apartments with hands-on local leasing and maintenance. And because rent is priced for the entire apartment, not per bedroom, students can split costs with roommates and potentially save thousands compared to luxury student housing.”

The community is positioned in one of Boulder's connected neighborhoods, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Residents can walk to campus in minutes and reach 29th Street Mall within a short distance. The setting is intended to support daily routines without requiring a long commute, while keeping students connected to the wider city.

Available layouts include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. With rent charged for the whole apartment rather than per bedroom, residents can consider sharing a unit and splitting the overall rent. Optional furnishing packages are available as well, offering another choice for students planning a move.

Community amenities include on-site laundry in every building, a fitness center, a seasonal heated pool and off-street parking. The bike-friendly location and on site B-Cycle station provide additional transportation options. On-site management and maintenance support residents, while landscaped outdoor spaces offer places to spend time close to home.

Timber Ridge Apartment Homes presents its student housing availability as an option for students who want to live near CU Boulder while choosing a home suited to shared living. Its location, range of floor plans and community features bring key day-to-day needs within reach, from campus access to nearby services and recreation.

Students exploring off-campus living can review available apartment layouts and consider which configuration best fits their household. Timber Ridge's central placement and whole-apartment rental approach provide a distinct way to plan housing near the university, whether students are seeking a one-bedroom home or space to share with roommates.

About Timber Ridge Apartment Homes

Timber Ridge Apartment Homes offers convenient and comfortable living in one of Boulder's most connected neighborhoods. Located near the University of Colorado Boulder, shopping, dining, parks, and public transportation, our community makes it easy to enjoy everything Boulder has to offer. Walk to CU, well maintained apartments. Hands-on local leasing and maintenance. Rent is for the whole apartment, not per bedroom so students can share with a roommate and save thousands of dollars versus luxury student housing.

Press Inquiries

Kristi Heffner

kristi.westpointinvestments [at] gmail.com



2033 11th Street Boulder, CO 80302