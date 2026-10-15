The Tech Interactive Announces Seismic Valley: The Earthquake Experience, Coming Summer 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supporters can become part of the experience by dedicating a personalized book that may move and shake during earthquake simulations.

San Jose, CA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinciding with today's Great ShakeOut, The Tech Interactive, San Jose's science center, announced Seismic Valley: The Earthquake Experience, a new 4,100-square-foot permanent exhibit opening in summer 2027. The Tech invites the community to help bring the experience to life, with a unique opportunity for supporters to become part of the exhibit itself.







Seismic Valley: The Earthquake Experience reimagines one of The Tech Interactive's most beloved exhibits, removed in 2020, as a bigger, more immersive, and more inclusive experience.

At the heart of the exhibit will be the Seismic Valley Library, an immersive earthquake simulator that resembles a familiar library setting. Guests will watch shelves rattle and books shift as they experience simulated quakes, from small tremors to powerful magnitude 8 events.

The Seismic Valley Library will also offer a unique opportunity for families, individuals, and small businesses to become a permanent part of The Tech's story. Through Stories of Impact, community members can dedicate a personalized prop book that will take its place on the library's shelves, celebrating a family name, honoring someone special, or commemorating a meaningful connection to science and discovery. Each book will become part of the immersive experience, creating a lasting tribute for future generations of visitors to discover.

“For years, families have shared memories of our original earthquake simulator. Now, as we bring back this beloved experience, we're inviting our community to help bring it to life and become part of its story,” said Katrina Stevens, president and CEO of The Tech Interactive.“Imagine returning to The Tech with your children or grandchildren and finding a book that honors your family or someone you love. Every family has a story worth celebrating, and this is a special way to connect generations while creating new memories for years to come.”

Beyond the earthquake simulator, the new gallery will give guests the opportunity to design and test structures on motorized shake tables, explore home safety, investigate real-time seismology data, and work together in an emergency operations simulation.

“We wanted to capture what made the original Earthquake Simulator so memorable while creating an experience that welcomes even more people,” said Prinda Wanakule, Ph.D., senior director of exhibits R&D at The Tech Interactive.“We held focus groups with the community to help shape an inclusive experience that combines the excitement of feeling the ground shake with hands-on opportunities to explore earthquake science and preparedness. Our goal is for everyone to leave feeling empowered, not scared.”

Stories of Impact giving opportunities range from Community Collection at $1,500 to The Masterpiece at $25,000. Each sponsored prop book includes a custom title and author dedication, with placement based on giving level. Every gift helps bring Seismic Valley to life and supports The Tech Interactive's mission to inspire the innovator in everyone through hands-on STEM education.

Put your story at the epicenter of innovation. Reserve one of the limited propo books available now before Seismic Valley opens in summer 2027. Visit give.thetech.org/storiesofimpact to choose your giving opportunity and help bring the exhibit to life.







Artist's rendering of the Seismic Valley Library, an immersive earthquake simulator featured in Seismic Valley: The Earthquake Experience, opening at The Tech Interactive in summer 2027.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Press Inquiries

Katie Barrow

publicrelations [at] thetech.org



201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113