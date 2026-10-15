More Too Life Issues Call For Men's Healing, Accountability And Participation In Abuse Prevention

More Too Life Issues Call for Men's Healing, Accountability

- Dr. Brook Parker Bello

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Too Life, Inc. is calling on community leaders, service providers, fathers and mentors to strengthen abuse prevention by addressing men's needs for healing alongside their responsibility to help build safer families and communities.

The organization's statement draws on 22 years of work supporting survivors of trafficking and exploitation and developing education and prevention programs involving men.

“For 22 years, we have worked to communicate that men also need our help,” said Dr. Brook Parker Bello, founder, CEO and Executive Director of More Too Life.“Men need places where they can speak honestly about abuse, shame and wounds they have carried in silence. They also need opportunities to stand with survivors, challenge exploitation and become trusted examples for the next generation.”

National data underscore the need for this work. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in six men in the United States have experienced contact sexual violence during their lifetimes. CDC also notes that sexual violence is underreported, with shame, fear and concerns about being believed among the barriers to disclosure.

MTL's approach recognizes that male survivors deserve support in their own right. Experiencing abuse does not mean a person will harm others, and providing survivor care serves a distinct purpose from holding people accountable for harmful behavior.

The organization identifies five priorities for communities:

. Improve access to trauma-informed support for male survivors.

. Equip fathers, coaches, mentors and other trusted adults to recognize concerns and respond appropriately to disclosures.

. Teach consent, healthy boundaries, digital responsibility and respect for human dignity.

. Strengthen referral relationships among survivor organizations, mental health providers and community institutions.

. Engage men in sustained prevention efforts through mentoring, education and responsible leadership.

MTL's work with men includes RJEDE and Legacy of Fatherhood. Its Kingdom Sons: Legacy of Fatherhood Masterclass provides a faith-based setting for exploring identity, healing, responsibility and the influence men have within their families.

“Men can stand against exploitation in the decisions they make every day-in their homes, friendships, workplaces and communities,” Bello said.“That includes seeking help when they need it, respecting boundaries, taking disclosures seriously and refusing to excuse harmful behavior because someone is admired or successful.”

More Too Life invites service providers, community organizations and men interested in mentoring and prevention to connect with the organization about its existing programs and opportunities for collaboration.

About More Too Life, Inc.

More Too Life, Inc. is a survivor-founded nonprofit serving victims of human trafficking and exploitation through survivor support, advocacy, education and prevention. Founded in 2003, the organization addresses recovery needs and the conditions that allow exploitation to continue.

Brook Parker-Bello

MORE TOO LIFE Inc

+1 941-782-9531

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More Too Life Issues Call for Men's Healing, Accountability and Participation in Abuse Prevention News Provided By MORE TOO LIFE Inc October 15, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law



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