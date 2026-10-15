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Free platform helps website owners create, validate, and monitor llms files, flagging broken or changed files as AI search adoption expands.

- Rob Carroll, Founder, Mobilize CloudDUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Website owners can now check whether their llms files remain accessible after routine site changes. LLMs Ledger has launched a free validator, generator, and public directory. The Dublin-based service also offers automated monitoring for broken or altered files.The launch follows wider adoption of llms among WordPress websites. Yoast SEO and All in One SEO now offer tools that generate these files. Each file provides a structured summary and links to important website pages.The format was proposed in 2024 to help AI systems locate relevant content. Yet publication does not guarantee that a file stays readable.A hosting migration might return an error instead of the expected text. Caching settings can also interfere with delivery. Owners may miss these problems unless someone checks the public address.LLMs Ledger addresses that maintenance gap through its newly launched website. Visitors enter a domain to examine its publicly available llms file.The validator assigns a score out of 100. It also identifies problems and explains possible corrections in everyday language.The free generator serves businesses without an existing file. It produces a ready-to-publish draft in approximately two minutes, according to the company.Owners can review the proposed summary and links before adding it to their websites. Neither free tool requires an account.Validated files can also appear in the platform's public industry directory. The directory provides examples for businesses comparing how different organizations describe their websites. It also gives agencies a reference when reviewing client files.Consider a business that updates its WordPress theme after publishing an llms file. The homepage might work normally while the text file returns an error.Monitoring can flag the change without requiring the owner to inspect it manually. Version history helps identify when the file changed."People kept asking us whether they needed an llms and whether theirs was working," said Rob Carroll, Mobilize Cloud founder. "Nobody can promise this file gets you recommended by AI." Carroll said the company's focus is keeping published files correct and available.The service reads only publicly accessible website files. It does not edit customer websites, and its crawler respects robots restrictions. The checks verify publication and file condition, not placement in AI-generated answers.That limitation is important for businesses considering AI search visibility. The llms format remains a proposal rather than a universal crawler requirement.A valid file cannot guarantee that ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity will use it. Still, owners who choose to publish one can confirm it remains available.Availability and PricingLLMs Ledger is available at llmsledger. The validator and generator are free without registration. Monthly monitoring costs $9 per site, while nightly checks cost $19 per site.Both paid plans include change tracking and email alerts. An agency plan covers 10 client websites for $79 per month.About LLMs LedgerLLMs Ledger provides free llms validation, generation, and a public directory. Its optional monitoring plans help website owners detect file changes and access problems.About Mobilize CloudMobilize Cloud LLC is a digital agency based in Dublin, Ohio. The company provides WordPress development, SEO, search advertising, web hosting, and payment processing services.

Rob Carroll

Mobilize Cloud LLC

(513) 498-8999

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LLMs Ledger Launches Free llms Validator as Website Owners Prepare for AI Search News Provided By LLMs Ledger October 15, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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