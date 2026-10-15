MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Independent site reviews the companies paying businesses to license internal email, chat and files for AI, with a free 12-page Seller's Guide for owners.

- AI Data PayoutAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI Data Payout ( ) launched today to help small and mid-sized business owners figure out whether their internal company records are valuable to AI developers, and how to evaluate the companies making offers.AI developers have already trained their models on most of the public text on the web. What they want now is practical operational data: client emails, customer support threads and the record of how decisions get made inside a business. Because this information is private, tech companies are increasingly offering cash to license it.A few recent examples:- micro1 announced on Oct. 9 that it has set aside $1 billion to buy company data over the next 12 months.- Google placed the winning $10 million bid for Spirit Airlines' email and chat archive in the airline's bankruptcy auction, according to a court filing. The sale is pending court approval.- SimpleClosure, which helps startups wind down, has closed more than 150 data deals, according to MIT Technology Review.- At least 18 new companies have started advertising on Facebook and Instagram to buy business data since September, according to an AI Data Payout review of Meta's Ad Library."Owners are seeing ads that say their company data could be worth six or seven figures, and most of those ads lead to a form with minimal info on the process or how it can impact their business," said a spokesperson for AI Data Payout. "We built the site to give them straight answers first: who's buying, what they pay, important questions to ask, and when to walk away."The site reviews each active buyer, covering what it buys, who qualifies, the payout ranges it publishes and what to watch for. It also has guides for law firms, accounting practices, agencies, logistics and construction companies, and for businesses that are being sold, shutting down or going through bankruptcy.Owners who take the site's two-minute quiz are matched with buyers that work with businesses their size, and they get a free 12-page Seller's Guide. The guide covers the pros and cons, 12 questions to ask every buyer, what to get in writing, and what to consider before licensing data if the business may be sold.Most buyers look for companies with about 20 or more employees and several years of records, and they license a de-identified copy rather than buying the records outright. Published payout ranges mostly run from $100,000 to $2 million, and offers vary by buyer and by what the records contain, so AI Data Payout lets owners compare several buyers before they sign anything.Business owners can see whether their company qualifies and get the free Seller's Guide at .About AI Data PayoutAI Data Payout is an informational site focused on the business data licensing market. It provides buyer reviews, practical guides and matching tools for business owners. Some listed buyers pay AI Data Payout a referral fee, which does not affect ratings or reviews, and the site is free for business owners.

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AI Data Payout Launches Free Guide for Business Owners Considering Data Licensing Offers News Provided By AI Data Payout October 15, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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