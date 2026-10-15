CORE And Sysco Bring Back Groceries With Gratitude, Putting Holiday Meals On The Tables Of Food & Beverage Families

CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees)

Support CORE's Groceries with Gratitude program.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sysco leads a coalition of industry partners helping CORE provide grocery e-gift cards to families of food & beverage employees in need this holiday season.Food & beverage employees serve our meals all year long. This holiday season, CORE is inviting the community to serve theirs. CORE today announced the return of Groceries with Gratitude, led by title sponsor Sysco alongside presenting sponsors IMI Agency, Rodney Strong Vineyards and Black Angus Steakhouse. Now in its second year, the holiday giving program provides support to families of food & beverage employees facing hardship.Every gift to Groceries with Gratitude helps fund e-gift cards that cover groceries for up to five family meals. Sysco's title sponsorship anchors the program and sets the pace for partners across the industry to join in.“The holidays are the busiest season of the year for food & beverage employees, but a busy season doesn't always mean a full pantry. Many are working long shifts to feed everyone else while worrying about how they'll feed their own families,” said Jill Chapman, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships for CORE.“Groceries with Gratitude takes one worry off their plate. With Sysco's support as title sponsor, more families can stock their kitchens and share a warm meal together this season.”How Groceries with Gratitude works:Donations fund grocery e-gift cards delivered directly to families of food & beverage employees in need, giving them the dignity of choosing the food that works for their household.Businesses and individuals can give at the remaining sponsorship levels:Presenting Sponsor: $5,000 - Premier logo placement on Groceries with Gratitude website page, two group sponsor social posts and presenting-sponsor-only emailsSupport Five (5) Families: $1,000 - Logo on CORE's website, social media content and granted e-gift card emailsSupport Three (3) Families: $600 - Name on CORE's website and social media contentSupport One (1) Family: $200 – Name on CORE's websiteHow to give:Donations are open now at . Businesses interested in sponsorship can contact Jill Chapman at... or Madison Kerbyson at....Granting opens November 2 and closes December 15, 2026. Families of food & beverage employees in need can apply at /groceries-with-gratitude/. Know someone in the industry who could use a hand this season? Spread the word!About CORE:CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees) provides financial assistance to families of food & beverage employees navigating life-altering circumstances. Learn more at coregives and follow #COREgives.

Kristine Mylls

CORE

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CORE and Sysco Bring Back Groceries with Gratitude, Putting Holiday Meals on the Tables of Food & Beverage Families News Provided By CORE October 15, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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