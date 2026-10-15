The Fence Company Grows To Five Local Fence Installation Teams In Four States

The Fence Company Logo

The Fence Company

Joint venture partners in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Louisiana join the original Salt Lake City team, bringing driven steel post fence installation to new states

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fence Company is announcing its five market network, bringing together its original Salt Lake City operation and joint venture partner teams in Evansville, Indiana; Lafayette, Indiana; Irwin, Pennsylvania; and Thibodaux, Louisiana. The network combines local leadership and market knowledge with shared installation methods, training and operating systems.

The Salt Lake City team has served local communities since 2022 and was recognized in the Fencing category of Utah's Best of State awards in 2025 and 2026. The team's fencing work also appeared on Season 6 of HGTV's Rock the Block, filmed in Grantsville, Utah. The joint venture model extends the company's approach to additional markets while keeping local teams involved in customer relationships and project delivery.

A different way to set a fence post

The iDrive Power System is central to the company's installation approach. Using a powered driver, crews drive galvanized steel posts into the ground instead of digging post holes and pouring concrete footings when the site and fence design allow. The fence is then built around the steel support using connections suited to the selected material. On appropriate wood fence designs, a wooden cover conceals the steel post above ground.

Driven post installation can reduce soil disturbance, cleanup and the time required for concrete to cure. Crews evaluate soil, grade, access and product requirements and use concrete set posts where needed. Customers can compare wood, vinyl, aluminum and chain link options with their local team; material availability and installation methods depend on the location and project.

Training through Mr. Fence Academy

The network draws on installation training and business coaching through Mr. Fence Academy. Shawn King contributes field installation and training expertise. James Blaisdell, owner of Ideal Fence and a coach with Mr. Fence Academy, also supports operations and installations for the Lafayette team, which is locally led by Monica Blaisdell.

Shared systems across every market

The Fence Company's shared systems support estimating, customer communication and project delivery. Homeowners can select their location to request an online estimate and use the company's buyer's guide to compare fence materials before sharing contact details. Their local team confirms the property conditions, available materials, written scope, schedule and installation details, then completes a final walkthrough.

The Fence Company's Happiness Guarantee includes a completed punch list before the job is closed and repair coverage for installation related issues for three years, subject to exclusions. Manufacturer warranties vary by product, and optional Premium Protection Plan terms should be reviewed with the local team. Customers can also ask their local team about available financing options and lender requirements.



The five locations

The Salt Lake City team, The Fence Company's original location, is led by Tyler Dickman and Roger Emmer and serves Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Summit and Wasatch counties. It is the only location currently offering Avimore fencing.

The Fence Company, 151 Rigdon Ave B SOUTH, Salt Lake City, UT 84115, (385) 993-3623

The woman-owned Evansville team, led locally by Heather King, serves Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties in Indiana and Henderson County, Kentucky.

The Fence Company, 4209 US-41 Suite 11, Evansville, IN 47711, (812) 612-4728

The Lafayette team is locally owned by Monica Blaisdell, with James Blaisdell managing operations and installation. It serves Tippecanoe, White, Montgomery, Clinton and Carroll counties in Indiana.

The Fence Company, 550 N IN 39, Rossville, IN 46065, (765) 379-8461

The Irwin team, led by Jason and Larissa Driscoll, serves Westmoreland, Allegheny, Indiana, Fayette and Washington counties in Pennsylvania.

The Fence Company, 2164 Guffey Rd, Irwin, PA 15642, (412) 266-4499

The Thibodaux team is owned by Louisiana locals Sam and Lindsey Griffin and serves Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes, including Thibodaux and Houma.

The Fence Company Thibodaux, 147 Isle of Cuba Rd, Schriever, LA 70395, (985) 303-2622

Homeowners can find their local fence company and request an estimate at thefencecompany. Fence contractors interested in joining The Fence Company network can contact the team at....

About The Fence Company

The Fence Company is a residential fence installation business based in the Salt Lake City area, with five local teams based in Utah, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Louisiana. Led by Founder and CEO Tyler Dickman and Founder and President Roger Emmer, the company combines local operators with shared training, estimating and customer service systems. Shawn King and James Blaisdell contribute fencing and training expertise. The company uses driven galvanized steel posts where site conditions and fence design allow. Learn more at thefencecompany.

Tyler Dickman

The Fence Company

+1 385-993-3623

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Fence Company Grows to Five Local Fence Installation Teams in Four States News Provided By Number One Contractors October 15, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.