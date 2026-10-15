Park Aerospace Corp. Chairman And CEO Comments On Certain Incorrect Reporting About The Robustness Of The Ramp-Up Of The Company's Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTBURY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian E. Shore, Chairman and CEO of Park Aerospace Corp., commented on certain recent incorrect reporting relating to the robustness of the ramp-up of the Company's commercial aircraft jet engine business.

Brian Shore commented as follows:“As you know from our regular quarterly investor conference call presentations, Park's advanced composite materials are sole source qualified for engine nacelles, thrust reversers and other engine components on several key commercial aircraft jet engine programs. We often refer to the ramp-up of those programs as Park's Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine“Juggernaut”. Certain independent reports issued subsequent to our October 8, 2026 FY2027 second quarter earnings conference call and presentation questioned the robustness of the ramp-up of those programs...they questioned the robustness of our Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine Juggernaut.”

Brian Shore continued,“I am here to tell you and to go on record for you that any reports questioning the robustness of our Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine Juggernaut or suggesting that our Jet Engine Juggernaut is losing steam are wrong and incorrect. Actually, the reality of the situation is quite the opposite. Based upon recent high-level discussions and engagements with our key customer, I can tell you that the ramp-up of our Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine Juggernaut is expected to be much steeper and more aggressive than we previously and recently understood. As we stated during our October 8, 2026 FY2027 second quarter conference call, Park's Commercial Aircraft Juggernaut is Here! And we meant it.”

Brian Shore concluded,“It is wrong and incorrect to state that Park's Commercial Aircraft Jet Engine Juggernaut is losing steam. The robustness of our Jet Engine Juggernaut is not the issue. But our challenge will be to aggressively ramp up the staffing and production of our Newton, Kansas facility to meet the requirements of this very potent, vital and robust Juggernaut. We do plan to meet that challenge, but it will be very demanding and arduous for our organization to do so until relief comes from our planned new Tulsa, Oklahoma plant.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning anticipated commercial aircraft jet engine program production ramps, future customer requirements, staffing and production capacity and the planned Tulsa facility. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in customer production schedules and demand, aerospace supply-chain constraints, labor availability, program delays and the timing and execution of capacity expansion plans. Readers should consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as“drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrutTM and AlphaStrutTM product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at .

Contact: Martina Bar Kochva

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