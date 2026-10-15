Surgeu Named To Fortune's 2026 Best Workplaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights SurgeU's commitment to building a mission-driven workplace centered on growth, purpose and opportunity.

PALMETTO, FL, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeU, the parent company of Life Surge events, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM List, recognizing the company as one of the nation's leading workplaces in the education and training sector.

The recognition reflects SurgeU's commitment to building a workplace where employees can grow professionally, contribute to a larger mission and make a meaningful impact through their work.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because the strength of SurgeU has always been our people,” said Jeremy Nosek, CEO of SurgeU.“We've worked intentionally to build a culture where people are challenged to grow, encouraged to lead and united around a mission that extends beyond any one person or role. Being recognized by Fortune is an affirmation of the culture our team has built together.”



Beyond its workplace recognition, SurgeU serves thousands of students each year through its educational programs and Life Surge events. Students have shared firsthand accounts of the knowledge they've gained, how they've put it to use and the difference these experiences have made in their lives. Their continued support, alongside the dedication of SurgeU's employees, remains central to the company's mission of helping more people pursue their personal, professional and financial goals.

SurgeU is a faith-based education and training company focused on equipping individuals with practical knowledge and resources to pursue greater financial stewardship, professional growth and purpose. Its affiliated Life Surge events bring together thousands of attendees across the country for live experiences featuring business leaders, entrepreneurs, financial educators, faith leaders and other prominent speakers.

As SurgeU has grown, the company has placed an emphasis on maintaining a culture rooted in its core values while creating opportunities for employees to develop as professionals and leaders.

“At SurgeU, we believe an organization is strongest when its people understand not only what they are working toward, but why their work matters,” said Nina Cherry, Chief People Officer at SurgeU.“Our goal is to create an environment where talented people can do meaningful work, continue developing their abilities and know that their contribution is valued.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces recognition comes as SurgeU and Life Surge continue to expand their national footprint and reach more individuals through live events, education and training.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Education & TrainingTM List is produced in partnership with Great Place To Work® and recognizes organizations that provide exceptional workplace experiences for their employees. Rankings are based on confidential employee feedback and Great Place To Work's analysis of workplace culture.

About SurgeU

SurgeU is a faith-based education and training company dedicated to equipping individuals with the knowledge, tools and resources to pursue greater impact and financial stewardship. SurgeU is the parent company of Life Surge, a national live-event platform bringing together leading voices in faith, business and finance to inspire and equip people to build lives of purpose and influence. For more information, visit:

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