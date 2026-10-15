NYSE: CC: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against The Chemours Company

Affected CC Investor Summary



Who: The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: February 20, 2026 through August 4, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: December 7, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the reliability of the company's financial guidance Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Chemours securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and is captioned Darcy v. The Chemours Company, No. 1:26-cv-01299 (D. Del.). Investors have until December 7, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired Chemours securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

Chemours is an American chemical company that offers a range of industrial and specialty chemical products for markets including, but not limited to, refrigeration and air conditioning. Chemours's Thermal & Specialized Solutions (“TSS”) segment sells its product OpteonTM, a set of refrigeration chemicals with a“near-zero ozone-depletion footprint.”

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (2) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; (3) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHY DID CHEMOURS'S STOCK DROP?

After the market closed on August 4, 2026, Chemours announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing, among other things, that the company reduced its adjusted EBITDA full year guidance to $775 million to $825 million, down from $800 million to $900 million previously. The company attributed this, and its year-over-year net sales decrease of approximately 1%, to a“4% decrease in volumes.” Specifically, it stated that“[t]he volume decline was primarily driven by lower TSS OpteonTM blends aftermarket refrigerant sales.”

On this news, the price of Chemours stock fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

WHAT THE CHEMOURS COMPANY INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by December 7, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR THE CHEMOURS COMPANY INVESTORS:

Chemours investors may, no later than December 7, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Chemours investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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