On Wave Chiropractic In Keller, TX, Combines Torque Release Technique With Innovative Light And Frequency-Based Wellness

Dr. Erica Pearson - Keller TX Chiropractor

Dr. Erica Pearson utilizes targeted TRT adjustments with innovative wellness technologies for patients in Keller, Southlake, and the Dallas–Fort Worth, TX area.

- Dr. Erica PearsonKELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Wave Chiropractic, led by Dr. Erica Pearson, DC, is introducing residents of Keller, Texas, and surrounding communities to a distinctive approach to chiropractic care and whole-body wellness. By combining Torque Release Technique (TRT) with innovative light- and frequency-based wellness technologies, the practice offers patients a personalized experience focused on spinal function, mobility, relaxation, and overall well-being.At the heart of On Wave's chiropractic services is Torque Release Technique (TRT), a specialized, instrument-assisted method that delivers gentle, precise spinal adjustments without the forceful twisting or cracking commonly associated with traditional chiropractic care. Using an advanced handheld instrument called the Integrator, Dr. Pearson provides controlled, targeted adjustments designed to support healthy spinal movement and address areas of joint restriction and discomfort.Dr. Pearson, who earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree and a Master of Neuroscience from Parker University, brings an understanding of spinal biomechanics and nervous system function to her clinical approach. Her goal is to help patients better understand their health while offering individualized chiropractic care tailored to their specific needs."Chiropractic care should be about more than simply addressing discomfort," says Dr. Erica Pearson, founder of On Wave Chiropractic. "I want my patients to understand how their spine and nervous system influence the way they feel and function every day. By combining the precision of Torque Release Technique with innovative light and frequency-based wellness technologies, we're able to offer a unique, personalized experience that goes beyond what many people expect from a traditional chiropractic visit."Exploring the Potential of Light and Frequency-Based WellnessBeyond chiropractic adjustments, On Wave offers the Beyond Lux Quantum Light Oscillator, a noninvasive wellness device incorporating red and infrared light, programmed electromagnetic signals, and sound-based frequencies.The technology provides an additional option for individuals interested in exploring light- and frequency-based wellness as a complement to their existing health routines. While research into the specific benefits of this system remains limited, its applications are centered on providing a personalized wellness experience.On Wave also offers the L.I.F.E. System Biofeedback, a computerized wellness technology focused on stress awareness, relaxation, and self-regulation. Together, these services reflect Dr. Pearson's interest in combining established chiropractic methods with emerging wellness technologies.A Different Chiropractic Experience in Keller, TexasOn Wave Chiropractic serves patients experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches, spinal stiffness, postural discomfort, and other musculoskeletal concerns. Dr. Pearson's individualized approach emphasizes thorough evaluations, patient education, and treatment recommendations based on each patient's health history and goals.For residents of Keller, Southlake, Grapevine, Westlake, Roanoke, and neighboring Dallas–Fort Worth communities, On Wave provides an opportunity to explore gentle, precision-based chiropractic care alongside complementary wellness services in one convenient location.About On Wave ChiropracticOn Wave Chiropractic is a chiropractic and wellness practice located in Keller, Texas, led by Dr. Erica Pearson, DC. Specializing in Torque Release Technique (TRT), the practice combines instrument-assisted chiropractic adjustments with innovative wellness services, including the Beyond Lux Quantum Light Oscillator and L.I.F.E. System Biofeedback. On Wave is committed to delivering personalized, patient-centered care focused on spinal health, movement, relaxation, and overall well-being.Contact InformationOn Wave Chiropractic – Dr. Erica Pearson8845 Davis Blvd., Suite 150Keller, TX 76248Phone: (817) 832-1381Website:

Dr. Erica Pearson

On Wave

+1 817-305-7121

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On Wave Chiropractic in Keller, TX, Combines Torque Release Technique with Innovative Light and Frequency-Based Wellness News Provided By MyChiroPractice, Inc. October 15, 2026, 21:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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