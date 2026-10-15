Apple And Meta Collaborate To Run Muse Models On Mac



Muse Spark Open is an open-weight AI model featuring a 1-million-token context window designed for heavy agentic coding.

It is optimized with Apple's MLX framework, meaning developers can run the massive model entirely on-device using a pair of Apple M5 Ultra Mac Studios. The model weights are downloadable via Hugging Face and major cloud platforms, alongside hosted API support from providers like Together AI, Fireworks, and Groq.

Meta Platforms (META) on Thursday announced the release of Muse Spark Open, positioning it as the most capable U.S. open-weight artificial intelligence model to date.

Meta collaborated with Apple to optimize the flagship model, enabling developers to run massive frontier AI locally on Apple silicon for the first time, Meta said in a press statement.

While developer-first models typically require cloud-based data center infrastructure, Muse Spark Open is tailored to leverage Apple's hardware architecture, allowing execution on Apple Mac without relying on remote servers.

Meta stock slipped 0.2%, and Apple eased 0.4% on Thursday.

Muse Execution On Mac Studio

Muse Spark Open is a natively multimodal model featuring 816 billion total parameters (42 billion active) and a 1-million-token context window. Built specifically for long-horizon software engineering, complex reasoning, and autonomous agent work, the model can execute intricate tasks directly on end-user hardware.

Through a deep integration with Apple's open-source MLX machine learning framework, Meta optimized Muse Spark Open to run on a dual Mac Studio setup powered by Apple's M5 Ultra chips.

During internal testing, Meta demonstrated the setup running complex agentic workflows entirely on-device. Applications included using the model via Muse Code to automatically push iOS feature updates and bug fixes to open-source software, as well as driving video editing tools like DaVinci Resolve frame-by-frame to identify and format video highlights.

Broader Ecosystem Support

In addition to its Apple silicon optimizations, Muse Spark Open includes auto-tunable Helion GPU kernels tailored to deliver significant acceleration on NVIDIA (NVDA) and AMD hardware.

The model weights are available for download today on Hugging Face, Amazon SageMaker AI, Google Cloud Model Garden, and Microsoft Foundry Models under the Muse Model License, which offers free usage for most developers under limited commercial terms. APIs are available through partners including Together AI, Groq, Fireworks AI, Baseten, Modal, Nebius, and OpenRouter, the press statement read.

AAPL, META Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'normal' message volumes on both Meta and Apple stock.

Meta stock has gained 12%, and Apple has added about 26% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.