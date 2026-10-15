Canon Recognized As A“Leader” For Second Time In The Worldwide Sustainability Programs And Services Hardcopy By IDC Marketscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has been recognized as a“Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2026 Vendor Assessment* (doc # US54139426, June 2026). This is the second time Canon has received this recognition, following the first such assessment in 2023.

The study evaluated 11 worldwide printer and copier vendors, assessing their capabilities and strategies. The report states:“Canon is well suited for organizations seeking a vendor with a holistic, technology-driven approach to sustainability, including advanced recycling, remanufacturing, and digital optimization. Enterprises and SMBs aiming to advance their sustainability objectives through innovative solutions should consider Canon.”

Canon remanufactures multifunction printers using proprietary processes and technologies developed at plants in Japan and Germany. While at least 90% of the components in these remanufactured products come from used units, their quality and performance match those of new products. Canon expanded its remanufacturing operations to the United States in April 2026 as part of a broader global rollout. It has also operated a toner cartridge recycling program since 1990, collecting used cartridges in 24 countries and recycling plastic recovered from them at facilities in China, France, Japan, and the United States. This recovered plastic is reprocessed to a quality level comparable to that of new material and is then used in new toner cartridges.

Canon's environmental efforts span raw material procurement and manufacturing to distribution, product use, maintenance, and end-of-life recycling and disposal. For more information regarding Canon's sustainability approach and framework, as well as initiatives to address environmental, social, and governance issues, see Sustainability Report | Canon Global.

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About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.** Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

* IDC is an independent research firm that provides syndicated and custom research, data, and analysis on technology markets. Canon U.S.A., Inc. subscribes to certain IDC syndicated research services. IDC's research is produced independently and is not an endorsement of any vendor's products or services.

** Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

CONTACT: Janee Law Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-497-1890...