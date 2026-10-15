Camposol Announces Investment To Become A Shareholder In Jaliscavo, Strengthening Its Global Avocado Sourcing Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., October 15, 2026 –(Camposol or the Company), a multinational company providing fresh and healthy food globally, today announced a strategic investment through which it will become a shareholder in Jaliscavo, a grower-backed Mexican avocado company with production and packing capabilities in Jalisco. The announcement was made at The Global Produce & Floral Show 2026, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).

The transaction is an important step in executing Camposol's strategic plan to strengthen its global avocado business through a sourcing model that combines its own production in Peru and Colombia with a growing network of growers and strategic partners across different origins.

With this investment, Mexico becomes a strategic origin that will complement Camposol's harvest windows, diversify its sourcing and strengthen its conventional and organic avocado offering, better meeting the needs of retailers, distributors and foodservice operators in North America.

Jaliscavo has a network of 12 grower partners and 44 registered orchards located in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. It also operates a modern packing facility in Gómez Farías, Jalisco, with an installed capacity to process up to 48,000 metric tons per year, advanced grading technology, and orchard-to-box traceability systems.

Camposol's participation will enhance these capabilities by integrating production from Jaliscavo's current partners and progressively expanding sourcing from independent growers. This model seeks to increase fruit availability, make fuller use of the company's packing capacity, and offer greater flexibility in volumes, sizes and supply windows, in line with the quality, food safety and traceability standards required by destination markets.

In addition, Camposol will play an active role in developing the business, contributing its production expertise, its knowledge of international markets, and the long-term commercial relationships it has built with its customers, working together with Jaliscavo's growers and team to strengthen the operation and create new growth opportunities.

“This investment is a concrete step in the execution of the strategic plan we have been developing to consolidate a global avocado sourcing platform. Our vision is to combine the strength of our own production with the knowledge and capabilities of partner growers across different origins, expanding our offering to better meet our customers' needs. Becoming a shareholder in Jaliscavo reflects the way we want to keep growing: with a long-term vision, integrating capabilities and creating opportunities for those who grow our food. Mexico is an important step, and we will continue to add new origins and partnerships, true to our purpose: we farm the land to improve lives” stated Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol.

This strategy will build a more diversified, flexible and resilient international sourcing network, combining complementary harvest windows and moving progressively toward 52-week avocado supply programs.

The development of the Mexican operation will be aligned with Camposol's standards for quality, food safety, traceability and responsible production. The offering will include certified conventional and organic avocados, subject to the availability of approved growers and the requirements of each market. Fruit incorporated into Camposol's commercial programs will be marketed under the Camposol brand, with its country of origin identified.

With this investment, Camposol reaffirms its commitment to an international growth strategy based on integrating new origins, collaborating with growers and creating long-term value, strengthening its commercial offering and bringing fresh, high-quality food to consumers around the world.

About CAMPOSOL

Camposol is a multinational agribusiness company with more than 25 years of experience in growing and marketing avocados, blueberries, table grapes, mandarins and mangoes, among other crops. It has operations in Peru, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe and China, and more than 20,000 employees. Camposol supplies fresh organic and conventional fruit to retailers and foodservice operators in the world's leading markets, under certified quality, food safety and traceability standards. We farm the land to improve lives.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at

About JALISCAVO

Jaliscavo is a Mexican company made up of avocado growers, with orchards in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán and its own sourcing and packing capabilities in Gómez Farías, Jalisco.

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Camposol Holding PLC - Strategic Investment in Jaliscavo