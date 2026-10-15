Crypto News Today: Remittix Counts Down To November 24 As Sui's Samsung Wallet Deal Sparks A $10 SUI Forecast And BNB Chain's AI Expansion Revives A $1,500 BNB Price Prediction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix approaches its confirmed RTX market launch as Sui pushes stablecoin payments toward mainstream mobile users and BNB Chain expands its AI-agent economy.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is counting down to the November 24, 2026 launch of RTX as PayFi testing, wallet adoption and its wider financial ecosystem advance toward the project's first public-market cycle.









RTX is currently available at $0.28 through Remittix, while $0.46 is the announced final presale tier and planned minimum exchange launch price. The fixed date gives buyers a defined remaining window before market trading begins.

The countdown arrives as Sui's Samsung Wallet partnership supports a bullish $10 SUI forecast and BNB Chain's expansion into AI-agent marketplaces revives a $1,500 BNB price prediction. Both developments show how crypto networks are competing to capture consumer activity through easier interfaces and new financial applications.

November 24 Places RTX on a Visible Launch Timeline

Remittix has raised more than $32 million from over 40,000 participants toward a $36 million hard cap. The project is approaching November 24 with the final allocation narrowing and a clear progression from the current $0.28 price to the announced $0.46 final tier.

The confirmed date turns the final presale phase into a countdown. RTX is preparing to enter public trading with PayFi already being tested and multiple ecosystem products moving forward.

Remittix Targets the Global Remittance Market Through PayFi

PayFi is the primary Remittix proposition. The platform is designed to let users fund eligible transfers using supported cryptocurrency while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts.

One thousand invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto routes using EUR and USD. USDT and USDC are supported across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon, with additional currencies, assets and networks planned.

The connected Remittix product suite adds an iOS wallet with over 10,000 downloads, a live Markets platform with more than $50 million in perpetual volume and Remittix Earn, which is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY.

Sui Price Prediction Targets $10 as BNB Eyes $1,500

Samsung Wallet is integrating USDC on Sui, placing the network's stablecoin infrastructure within reach of 82 million compatible Galaxy devices in the United States. SUI recently traded near $1, making $10 an ambitious tenfold target. The partnership strengthens the case for Sui as a consumer payment rail with mainstream distribution.

BNB Chain is expanding its AI ecosystem through Set and Earn, a campaign connecting users with nine shortlisted AI-agent marketplaces. BNB recently traded near $720, placing a $1,500 forecast slightly above double its current level. Continued growth in agents, stablecoin payments and onchain applications could supply the activity required for that rerating.

Remittix Offers an Earlier Entry Into the Payments Race

Sui is pursuing mobile stablecoin distribution, while BNB Chain is building around applications, agents and onchain payments. Remittix enters the same adoption race from an earlier stage with crypto-to-bank utility as its central product.

The $0.28 entry, planned $0.46 minimum launch price and November 24 debut give RTX three clear pre-launch markers. With PayFi testing active and the wider ecosystem already producing wallet and trading activity, Remittix is approaching launch with more than a token narrative behind it.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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