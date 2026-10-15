Ex-Trump Adviser Bo Hines' Firm Profited After GENIUS Stablecoin Bill

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A former White House crypto adviser who later joined Tether is at the center of fresh scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report alleged he held a significant stake in an investment vehicle that benefited from the passage of the United States' stablecoin framework.

According to the Wednesday report from The Wall Street Journal, Bo Hines-previously a Trump administration adviser and later a Tether“strategic adviser”-kept a roughly one-third stake in the investment company he co-founded, Nxum. The report also claims that while Hines was still serving in government, Nxum received $6.3 million under a deal tied to Tether's USDt (USDT) stablecoin, with the first payment occurring before his exit from office.

The Wall Street Journal alleges Bo Hines maintained a substantial stake in Nxum while he was pushing stablecoin legislation in the White House. The report says Nxum received $6.3 million from a Tether-linked arrangement, with the first payment reportedly made while Hines was still in government. GENIUS Act timelines remain largely unchanged: the law was signed in July 2025, but it is not set to take effect until January 2027 pending rulemaking. Cointelegraph reported that it reached out to Tether for comment on the allegations without receiving an immediate response. The allegations add fuel to ongoing concerns about a“revolving door” between U.S. regulators and crypto firms.

Key takeawaysAllegations tie stablecoin lobbying to personal financial exposure

The core of the Wall Street Journal 's reporting is a potential conflict of interest: Hines allegedly held equity in Nxum while simultaneously working to advance the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. The report characterizes his influence efforts as occurring during his time as a crypto adviser, before he transitioned to Tether.

Per the WSJ, Hines stayed in contact with Nxum partners and provided updates on GENIUS Act progress using Signal while still advising the Trump administration. The reporting also claims that he urged partners to portray opposition to the bill from Republican lawmakers as sabotage of the president, while linking such critics to Democratic-backed interests.

While the specifics remain contested-Hines' reported actions are allegations contained in the WSJ report-investors and market participants are likely to treat the story as more than political theater. Stablecoin legislation affects not only compliance requirements, but also the competitive dynamics of major issuers and the banking relationships that stablecoin providers rely on.

Tether connection and the GENIUS Act's pending rulemaking

The GENIUS Act is designed to create a federal framework for stablecoins in the U.S. The bill passed Congress and was signed into law in July 2025 in a ceremony attended by numerous cryptocurrency executives, including representatives from stablecoin issuers such as Tether and Circle. The Wall Street Journal report says Hines was also present and personally recognized by President Donald Trump.

Even though the act was enacted in 2025, the law's practical impact will depend on federal agencies tasked with writing the rules. The legislation requires follow-on standards and oversight mechanisms involving U.S. regulators including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board, and the Treasury Department.

The act is scheduled to go into effect in January 2027, giving regulated entities time to prepare for new requirements-while leaving open questions about how quickly agencies will finalize guidance and how strictly enforcement will be applied.

Cointelegraph stated it reached out to Tether for comment on the allegations but did not receive an immediate response.

Broader questions about access, influence, and conflicts

The story also fits into a larger pattern of scrutiny over policy access and“revolving door” dynamics in U.S. crypto regulation. Cointelegraph previously reported on the departure of officials who later joined digital asset companies as executives or advisers, and Wednesday's new reporting reinforces concerns that the people shaping policy may later benefit from industry outcomes.

Hines' move to Tether was reported as occurring first in August 2025, when he joined the company as a strategic adviser, before becoming CEO of Tether's U.S. arm the following month.

Separate from the Hines-specific allegations, the piece notes that President Trump disclosed investment earnings tied to digital assets in 2025, including millions tied to World Liberty Financial, a family-associated crypto company linked to USD1. That disclosure is mentioned in the context of ongoing debate about whether political figures and their networks benefit from legislation they help move.

For market observers, the practical takeaway is that regulatory outcomes may be influenced by both formal rulemaking and informal networks. Even where rules are later applied neutrally, perceived conflicts can affect stakeholder trust-especially for issuers seeking banking partners and for investors evaluating the stability and long-term compliance posture of major stablecoin brands.

More staffing moves after regulatory experience

The revolving-door theme is not limited to Tether. Cointelegraph's coverage also points to continued hiring of former U.S. officials into crypto-adjacent roles.

Wednesday, Solidus Labs announced it would add Kevin Webb-described by Cointelegraph as a former CFTC senior counsel and adviser to former Commissioner Brian Quintenz-as its vice president of policy, according to the company's LinkedIn announcement. Cointelegraph also notes that Solidus already had another former CFTC official: Dawn Stump left the agency in 2022 to join Solidus as a strategic adviser.

These staffing changes matter because policy roles can shape everything from how regulators interpret risk to how firms position themselves for compliance. When policy expertise flows quickly between government and industry, it can accelerate adoption of standards-but it can also deepen concerns about who benefits from the rules being written.

As GENIUS-related regulations move toward the 2027 effective date, attention will likely shift from passage to implementation: who drafts the rules, how oversight is structured, and whether agencies' final standards align with the political and industry incentives raised by the latest reporting.

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