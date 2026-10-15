Dr. K. A. Paul Calls For Global Peace And Prayer Meeting To Prevent World War III

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Dr. K. A. Paul invites world, political and religious leaders to join a global peace and prayer meeting in Dallas on October 25 to help prevent World War III.

- AHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. K. A. Paul is calling on world leaders, political and community leaders, and representatives of major religious communities to unite for a Global Peace and Prayer Meeting to Prevent World War III, scheduled for Sunday, October 25, at 6:00 PM in Dallas, Texas.The gathering will focus on prayer, dialogue, unity, and peaceful action in response to growing international tensions and armed conflicts. Dr. Paul is inviting leaders and people of all faiths to come together with a shared message of peace and a commitment to preventing further escalation of conflictsDr. Paul is specifically inviting representatives of seven major religious communities - Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, and Jewish - to join hands in prayer and encourage peaceful engagement among nations and communities.The meeting comes amid continuing conflicts and tensions involving the Middle East, the Russia–Ukraine war, and other conflicts around the world. Dr. Paul is urging political, religious, and community leaders to use their influence to promote dialogue, reconciliation, humanitarian concern, and peaceful solutions.According to Dr. Paul, preventing a wider international conflict requires cooperation across political, religious, and community boundaries. The Dallas gathering is intended to provide a platform where people from different backgrounds can come together around a common call for peace.Dr. Paul has previously participated in peace rallies, summits, and meetings involving political, religious, and community leaders. He is now calling for another united global effort focused on preventing further escalation and protecting communities affected by conflict.Event DetailsWhat: Global Peace and Prayer Meeting to Prevent World War IIIWhen: Sunday, October 25, 2026 - 6:00 PMWhere: Dallas, TexasWho: Dr. K. A. Paul, religious leaders, political and community leaders, peace advocates, and people of all faithsPurpose: To unite people in prayer, promote peaceful dialogue, and encourage collective efforts to prevent further escalation of wars and conflictsDr. K. A. Paul invites people across faiths, nations, and communities to participate in this call for peace and to stand together for a safer future for humanity.JOIN DR. K. A. PAUL. UNITE FOR PEACE. PRAY FOR PEACE. WORK TO PREVENT WORLD WAR III

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Dr. K. A. Paul Calls for Global Peace and Prayer Meeting to Prevent World War III News Provided By Kisaan Parivar Ltd October 15, 2026, 21:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Politics



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