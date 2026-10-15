Monk Launches Custom Dashboards For Accounts Receivable Reporting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finance teams can build their own AR reports from a widget catalog or by describing them in plain language. Each dashboard saves to the person who built it.

New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monk, the AI-native accounts receivable platform, today launched Custom Dashboards. Finance teams can now build and save their own views of their receivables, either by adding widgets from a catalog or by describing a report in plain language and having Monk's agent build it.







Introducing Custom Dashboards - build your own reports

People on the same finance team need different numbers from the same ledger. A controller tracks aging by entity. A collections lead tracks promises to pay by rep. A CFO wants to know how much cash came in this month. When the standard report does not show one of those views, teams often export the data and rebuild it in a spreadsheet every reporting cycle.

How to build a custom AR dashboard in Monk

Create a dashboard and name it.Add widgets from the catalog, including collected total, outstanding aging, promise to pay and daily collected.Or select generate, describe the widget in plain language, and the agent builds it as a table, bar chart, pie chart or single KPI.Choose which columns a table shows and set the date range.Rearrange the grid and save. Each dashboard saves to the person who built it.Export any widget to CSV.

Building a dashboard takes about a minute. Users can change their dashboards without a request to Monk, and changes do not affect anyone else on the account.

In Deloitte's Finance Trends 2026 survey of 1,326 finance leaders, 63% said they had fully deployed AI in their finance function. Among those using AI, 21% said it had delivered clear, measurable value. Custom Dashboards lets finance teams track collections results in their own numbers, inside the system that runs their receivables.

“The question your controller asks on Monday morning is not the question your CFO asks at quarter close,” said Francesco Coacci, founding engineer at Monk.“Most platforms give you one dashboard and hope it covers both. The answer to this challenge is not a nicer dashboard, but one that you can customize yourself.”

Availability

Custom Dashboards are available to all Monk customers today. To set one up, book a demo.

About Monk

Monk is an AI-native accounts receivable (AR) automation platform designed to streamline the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle for B2B companies. Powered by our autonomous AI agents, Monk eliminates manual AR work for your team by handling invoice follow-ups and questions from customers on your behalf. The team also takes cash application, dispute resolution, credit risk management, and portal submissions off your plate by leveraging frontier models and seamlessly integrating with modern finance stacks to support your AR team. Monk helps customers cut DSO by 40% and get back 26 hours a month. The team includes second-time founders and engineers from D.E. Shaw, Google, Bolt, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Headquartered in New York, Monk manages billions in receivables for fast-growing businesses worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Kendall Warson

kendall [at] monk.com

4158276585



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: