Canada Games Celebrate Six Decades Of Creating Legacies In“Since 1967” Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1967, the Canada Games have been where athletes go from striving for greatness to achieving it. From discovering what might be possible to becoming the legends they were chasing. Today, the Canada Games Council (CGC) is proud to launch Since 1967, a national brand campaign celebrating six decades of athlete alumni and their lasting impact on Canadian sport.

At the centre of the campaign is a national flagship video that journeys from historical competition footage to present day action, while featuring the iconic athletes who have shaped our collective sporting history. Canada Games Alumni and acclaimed Sports Journalist, Donnovan Bennett (Rugby, 2001, ON) narrates the English version while fellow Alum, World Champion and Olympian, Jacqueline Simoneau (Artistic Swimming, 2011, QC) voices the French.

Complementing the flagship video are 13 customized provincial and territorial versions, each in both official languages, that celebrate the athletes who have represented their Province or Territory with pride, and who have gone on to leave their mark on Canadian sport, and beyond.

“One of the things I love about the Canada Games is knowing that my experience connects me to thousands of athletes across the country and across generations,” said Catriona Le May Doan, O.C., CGC Chair and two-time Olympic champion.“We represented different teams and competed at different Games, but we're all part of this shared story. I can't wait to celebrate those connections as we approach our 60th anniversary, and to welcome the exceptional young athletes who will write our next chapter.”

Created to mark the Games' upcoming 60th anniversary at the 2027 Canada Games – back in Quebec City for the first time Since 1967 – the campaign celebrates a legacy that continues to grow with every athlete and every edition of the Games. We aren't just leaving a legacy. We're creating thousands of them.

Starting today, the Since 1967 campaign will roll out across Canada Games digital platforms and social media, and on CBC digital platforms, with provincial and territorial videos released in the weeks following the launch. Canadians can join the conversation using the hashtags #Since1967 and #WhereGreatnessBegins.

The campaign was made possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada and was produced by Fourgrounds, a video production house based in St. Catharines, Ontario, with communications strategy by British Columbia-based Monogram Communications.

The Québec 2027 Canada Winter Games will take place from February 27 to March 14, 2027, marking a return to the birthplace of the Canada Games Movement 60 years after the inaugural Games. Moncton and the Saint John Region in New Brunswick will host the next Canada Summer Games from July 27 to August 12, 2029.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

Media Contacts

Katie Hughes

Advisor, Communications & Marketing

Canada Games Council

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at