Blackbury Travel

New advisory helps couples plan warm weather small ship cruises from November to March, with a free guide to the season's best sailings.

- Blackbury Travel

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blackbury Travel today announced the Winter launch of its luxury cruise planning service, focused on small ship and yacht style sailings for couples who want to spend the coldest months somewhere warm.

The service centers on winter sailings from November to March in the Caribbean and other warm water regions, on smaller ships that carry a few hundred guests or fewer. These ships reach quieter harbors and beaches that large cruise ships cannot, and offer a more personal level of service on board.

“A lot of people have done the big ships and want something that feels special again,” says the team at Blackbury Travel.“Small ship cruising gives you that. Fewer people, better ports, and a crew that knows your name by day two. Our job is to match each couple with the right ship, the right itinerary and the right cabin, and handle every detail so the trip feels effortless.”

To mark the launch, Blackbury Travel has published Escape the Winter, a free guide to the season's standout small ship sailings. The guide covers where to go, which lines suit which travelers, and when to book to secure the best cabins.

Couples can download the guide and book a free consultation at blackburytravel.

About Blackbury Travel

Blackbury Travel is a luxury travel advisory specializing in small ship cruises and warm weather winter escapes. The company plans tailored trips for couples and families, from first enquiry to return home. Learn more at blackburytravel.

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Blackbury Travel Launches Luxury Small Ship Cruise Planning for Winter Escapes News Provided By CheckUpfront Technology, Inc. dba Blackbury Travel October 15, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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