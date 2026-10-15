Myplace Health Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointments Of New President And Chief Medical Officer To Support Continued Growth

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- myPlace Health (myPlace), SCAN Group's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organization, today announced the appointments of Maria Lozzano as President and Dr. Finly Zachariah as Chief Medical Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the organization continues to grow and expand access to comprehensive, community-based care for older adults with complex health and social needs.The leadership appointments come at a time of significant growth and momentum for myPlace. The organization has nearly 400 participants across its Downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles centers, with its South Los Angeles location recently marking its first year serving the community. Previously announced performance data from myPlace's first two years of operations also showed hospital admission rates 52% below national PACE benchmark levels, emergency department utilization 33% below benchmark levels, and participant disenrollment rates below national averages. These results underscore the impact of myPlace's coordinated, interdisciplinary approach to support medically complex older adults while reducing avoidable acute care utilization.“PACE represents healthcare at its best: personal, coordinated and centered on helping older adults live with dignity and independence,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“Maria and Finly are exceptional leaders whose operational experience and clinical expertise will help bring myPlace to more older adults and families in the communities we serve.”As President, Lozzano will oversee myPlace's next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding access to PACE, advancing clinical and operational excellence, and strengthening the organization's impact in the communities it serves. Her priorities include raising awareness of PACE among older adults and families who could benefit most, advocating for participants and caregivers, and building partnerships that support the continued growth and evolution of the PACE model.As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Zachariah will lead myPlace's clinical strategy, quality initiatives and care delivery, collaborating closely with interdisciplinary teams to advance a coordinated approach to caring for older adults with complex healthcare needs.“PACE is one of the most powerful models we have for supporting older adults with a variety of healthcare and social needs, but too many families who could benefit from it still lack awareness of all the benefits the PACE model has to offer,” said Maria Lozzano, President of myPlace Health.“I believe deeply in what myPlace and SCAN stand for, which is that older adults deserve exceptional care that enables them to live with dignity in the place they call home. I want myPlace to be a resource for participants, families and caregivers, and a partner in making the PACE model stronger and more accessible.”Lozzano brings extensive experience leading PACE organizations across the country. Prior to joining myPlace, she spent more than seven years at InnovAge, where she held several senior leadership positions, including Corporate Chief Operating Officer, Chief Business Development Operations Officer and President of Pharmacy Services.Dr. Zachariah brings extensive clinical, informatics, and healthcare leadership experience, including numerous leadership positions at City of Hope and serving as Chief Medical Officer at Empower Hope. His background includes caring for patients with complex medical needs and advancing approaches to care, leveraging AI and technology to emphasize quality, coordination and whole person care. He earned his medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School and graduated cum laude from the University of California, Riverside, with a bachelor's degree in Cell, Molecular, and Developmental Biology and a minor in Philosophy.“myPlace believes that exceptional healthcare starts with understanding each person's unique needs, goals and what matters most to them,” said Dr. Finly Zachariah, Chief Medical Officer of myPlace Health.“PACE gives us the opportunity to bring together medical care, social services and personalized support in a way that truly makes a difference in the lives of older adults and their families. I look forward to working with our dedicated care teams to advance myPlace's clinical services to help more older adults live healthier, more independent lives in the communities they call home.”myPlace's PACE model provides an alternative for older adults whose complex health and social needs can be difficult to navigate through a fragmented healthcare system. Through PACE, interdisciplinary teams coordinate medical and behavioral healthcare, rehabilitation, medications, transportation, social services and home-based support around each participant's needs, helping older adults remain healthy, independent and connected to their communities.As part of SCAN Group, a diversified not-for-profit healthcare organization with nearly five decades of experience serving and advocating for older adults, myPlace extends SCAN's mission to some of the most medically and socially complex older adults.About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health, an affiliate of SCAN Group, is an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. Through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model, myPlace delivers comprehensive health coverage, medical and behavioral healthcare, medications, rehabilitation, transportation, social services, home-based support and other services coordinated around each participant's individual needs. myPlace currently operates PACE centers in Downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles and serves older adults across surrounding communities. As a value-based provider, myPlace works in partnership with health plans and community-based organizations to improve health outcomes, support independence and provide a more coordinated experience for older adults with complex health and social needs.To learn more about career opportunities and working at myPlace Health, visit .Media Contact:Seffrah Orlando...562-508-6781

Seffrah Orlando

SCAN Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

myPlace Health Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of New President and Chief Medical Officer to Support Continued Growth News Provided By SCAN Group October 15, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.