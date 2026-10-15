Vaultavo Launches Institutional Digital Asset Custody Raise Through Deal Box

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Biometric, hardware and governance controls designed to tie each authorization to a verified person.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vaultavo Inc., a Delaware corporation developing institutional digital asset custody infrastructure, today announced the launch of its SAFE offering through Deal Box. The financing is intended to move its Identity-Bound CustodyTM platform into production, advance institutional business development and provide additional operating runway.Vaultavo addresses a central challenge for institutions entering digital asset markets: demonstrating who authorized a transaction, under what permissions and with what approval controls. Its architecture combines biometric authentication, hardware protection of cryptographic keys and institutional governance workflows to connect each authorization to an enrolled and authenticated individual.Banks, custodians, stablecoin issuers and tokenization platforms need custody infrastructure that supports both asset security and accountable transaction approvals. Vaultavo is designed to bring those capabilities together within an integrated institutional framework.Three Integrated LayersVaultavo's platform combines:Biometric authentication: A biometric smart card authenticates authorized users through secure hardware. The card incorporates a secure-element component certified to Common Criteria EAL6+.Protected cryptographic keys: Segregated hardware security module, or HSM, vault infrastructure protects keys on a per-client basis.Institutional governance: A governance platform enables institutions to establish policies, approval workflows and auditable transaction controls.The architecture is designed to support different institutional custody models without requiring users to manage seed phrases or exposing unprotected private keys.Development Milestones and Use of ProceedsVaultavo received its first field-ready biometric smart cards in April 2025 and has three pending United States patent applications.On September 2, 2026, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for one application, allowing 20 claims relating to digital custody and digital custody transactions. That application is proceeding toward issuance, subject to completion of customary issuance formalities.The Company has also entered into memoranda of understanding and letters of intent relating to proof-of-concept deployments, including arrangements with Brickken and Altify. These arrangements represent prospective deployments rather than completed production implementations.Members of Vaultavo's senior team previously held leadership and operational roles within Transact24, an international payments business founded in 2006 by Philip Meyer and acquired by a Nasdaq-listed company in 2016.Vaultavo is pre-revenue. Proceeds from the offering are intended to support production readiness, dedicated go-to-market activities focused on its institutional pipeline and ongoing operations.“Deal Box brings offering presentation, investor onboarding, relationship management and secure data rooms into one integrated fundraising workflow,” said Thomas Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Deal Box.“Our Internet Capital Formation model helps founders manage that process while retaining control of their raise. Deal Box does not charge transaction-based fees.”“Institutional custody requires a clear record of who authorized a transaction and the controls governing that decision,” said Philip Meyer, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vaultavo.“Vaultavo brings identity, hardware security and governance together to address that requirement. This financing is intended to support our transition into production and the development of our institutional pipeline.”Offering InformationThe SAFE offering is being conducted pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for United States investors who are verified accredited investors, and concurrently in reliance on Regulation S for eligible non-U.S. investors in offshore transactions.Prospective investors can review the company overview and begin investor verification on the Vaultavo offering portal at , where the offering itself is accessible through the Company's Deal Box portal.Vaultavo, as issuer, remains responsible for satisfying the requirements of Rule 506(c), Regulation S and other applicable securities laws. Offering terms are set forth in the Company's definitive offering documents.About Deal BoxFounded by Thomas Carter in 2016, Deal Box, Inc. is an Internet Capital Formation platform helping private companies prepare, present, and manage investment offerings. Its platform connects offering portals, investor onboarding, investor relationship management, and secure data rooms in one integrated workflow.Deal Box has packaged investment offerings for more than 100 companies and is developing infrastructure for tokenized private markets and programmable capital, connecting how companies raise capital with how ownership, investor rights, and financial assets are managed throughout their lifecycle. Learn more at .Deal Box is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent and does not charge transaction-based fees to issuers or investors. Securities are offered only by the applicable issuer through its offering documents. For offerings conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, sales are limited to accredited investors whose status the issuer takes reasonable steps to verify.About Vaultavo Inc.Vaultavo Inc. is a Delaware-based technology company developing institutional digital asset custody infrastructure. Its Identity-Bound CustodyTM platform combines biometric user authentication, hardware-secured authorization, segregated custody architecture and governance controls to support secure and accountable digital asset management.The platform is designed to support regulated financial institutions, digital asset service providers, banks, stablecoin issuers and tokenization platforms. The Company is pre-revenue. Learn more at .Important Information and DisclaimersThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer or sale will be made only pursuant to the Company's definitive offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.No money or other consideration is being solicited by this release, and none will be accepted pursuant to this release.This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. No projection or guarantee of investment performance or return is made or implied. An investment in a private company involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Philip Meyer

Vaultavo Inc.

+852 6190 0913

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Vaultavo Launches Institutional Digital Asset Custody Raise Through Deal Box News Provided By Deal Box October 15, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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