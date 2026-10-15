Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Its Stage Close To Sellout While XRP Price Prediction Targets $315

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced its newest presale stage is close to selling out ahead of its deadline, the loudest headline in crypto news today, and the pace marks the kind of moment each cycle hands out once. Buyers are arriving at double last month's pace, each closing stage lifts the token price, and everyone inside wins more with every step. Three finished products are working now, a Binance listing is expected, and the raise has reached $10.845 million. Entries this early have minted listing-day millionaires before, SHIB's first buyers being the proof.

Green is spreading through the wider market: the XRP price trades near $1.37 after defending its October range, XRP ETFs just logged a thirteenth straight inflow week, and today's boldest XRP price prediction says $315. The two stories connect, and this article follows the thread.

Pepeto Announced a Near Sellout as the XRP Price Prediction Stretches to $315

The stage Pepeto announced keeps filling as the XRP price holds its $1.30 to $1.43 October range. The lawsuit era is over, XRP trades with commodity status, and banks finally have their door open: 13 straight green ETF weeks, $1.80 billion since launch per Cryptonews, while Bitcoin funds lost $681 million and Ethereum funds $542 million.

That streak is exactly what the $315 XRP price prediction feeds on, the boldest call in circulation, mapped by Finance Magnates, and we traced its math. Bitwise projects on-chain real-world assets growing from $26 billion to $200 trillion, the XRP Ledger settles about 1.75% of that market, and keeping that share means roughly $3.5 trillion through it and hundreds of billions parked in XRP. Our read: the inflow streak is this XRP price prediction's first requirement, landing on schedule.

Here the two stories meet: smart money rides XRP through the slow institutional climb and takes a presale seat beside it, the pair that turns a good year into a changed life. In this month's crypto news, Pepeto runs the presale story while the XRP price runs the large cap one.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Build Pulling the Market In

Pepeto announced its numbers into a forming bull cycle, and the last cycle's lesson still stands: the biggest rewards go to whoever buys before the crowd. No large cap matches the upside of an early audited presale, every watchlist wants that one entry, and Pepeto fills the seat first.

The seat holds because the tools are real: PepetoSwap charges zero per trade, its AI layer clears every contract before listing, and it unites Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, sending launch demand to whoever entered first.

The builders pull heavy wallets too: a cofounder from the Pepe ecosystem whose earlier token touched $7 billion leads it, and the community grows along the curve that minted the DOGE millionaires. How far can that curve run? Yahoo Finance followed a wallet that grew $8,000 of SHIB to a $5.7 billion peak on a token that launched empty-handed, and Pepeto adds what SHIB never had: a Binance-trained developer, SolidProof-checked contracts, and staking at 176% APY, turning curiosity into buying.

Set the timelines side by side: DOGE rewrote lives without a single product, while Pepeto pairs the same viral charge with a working exchange feeding demand after listing. Against that speed, the XRP price crawling toward a years-away target feels endless, and crypto news keeps proving a Pepeto-type setup can deliver more within weeks.

Conclusion

What Pepeto announced today, a stage nearly gone while the boldest XRP price prediction grabs headlines, is the setup cycle winners describe later: moving while others waited. The XRP price proves a large cap alone never finishes the job, and Pepeto keeps the decision easy, everything it promised is live: meme reach on real exchange utility, built to outrun even DOGE's road.

The bull run gathers force while the Pepeto window shrinks with each closed stage. Bitcoin's halving restarts the clock about every four years, so an entry skipped now waits a full cycle, not a month. One extra week of thinking priced millions out of SHIB and DOGE and kept them outside four straight years, waiting for something this rare to return. It finally has, and it is called PEPETO.

Presale access for this new crypto is available only on the Official Pepeto Website.

FAQs

Is a $315 XRP price prediction actually possible?

The $315 XRP price prediction is the boldest scenario in circulation, built on tokenized assets reaching $200 trillion while the XRP Ledger keeps its 1.75% share, per Finance Magnates. XRP ETFs back it with 13 straight inflow weeks and $1.80 billion since launch per Cryptonews.

Why does Pepeto dominate crypto news among 2026 presales?

Pepeto dominates crypto news because demand keeps emptying its stages ahead of schedule, $10.845 million raised, and three working products live. Staking at 176% APY and a SolidProof audit back that speed, and each closed stage hands the next buyer a higher price.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Contact: Dani Bonocci Email:... Website: Phone: +971586738991