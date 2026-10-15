NN, Inc. To Hold Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, October 29, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global leader in precision manufacturing, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

The Company will hold a related conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. E.T. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time via the pre-registration link or by dialing +1 833-461-5787 (domestic) or +1 585-542-9983 (international) and entering Conference ID number 100337183.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the company's website at .

For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN's website through October 29, 2027.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is an entrepreneurial manufacturing company specializing in manufacturing micron-tolerance precision metal componentry for high-growth end markets, especially Data Center, Electric Grid, Medical, Defense, and High-Value Vehicle systems. Founded in 1980, NN serves over 700 customers on 4 continents through its 2,700 person workforce operating out of 27 global plants. This footprint enables rapid innovation and globally scaled solutions. For more information, visit nninc.com.

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti

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312-445-2870