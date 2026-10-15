Fingermotion Expands Alberta Power Pipeline Through Participation In Planned Up-To-500 MW Behind-The-Meter Energy Park

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooks Campus #1 draws multiple written, non-binding expressions of interest from prospective high-performance computing customers; partners intend to complete community engagement before any regulatory filings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) today announced its participation, through its strategic development relationship with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. (“BlueFlare”), in a planned energy park in east-central Alberta. The park is intended to be held by an Alberta-based, Canadian-controlled landowner and designed around Alberta's“bring your own power” framework, with on-site natural-gas-fired generation and battery storage that would add new supply rather than draw on the provincial grid. The plan contemplates development of up to 500 MW in 75 MW phases for high-performance computing and digital infrastructure customers. The first phase is planned at 75 MW, subject to completion of the land acquisition, local land-use approvals, Alberta Utilities Commission approval of the generation facilities, gas supply arrangements and project financing.

Alberta Energy, Built in Phases

The park is designed to be powered by Alberta natural gas and to add new generating capacity in the province rather than compete with homes, farms and businesses for existing grid supply. Development in 75 MW phases is intended to allow regulators, local authorities and surrounding communities to assess each stage before the next proceeds.

Listening First

Before filing any regulatory applications, the partners intend to carry out a full participant involvement program under Alberta Utilities Commission requirements. This is expected to include open houses in the surrounding communities, direct engagement with landowners and residents, engagement with Indigenous communities, and work with local authorities on land-use approvals.

BlueFlare's practice is to hire locally first and to work with Alberta contractors and suppliers. The partners intend to pursue training partnerships in the region and to design the park so that its benefits, including jobs, infrastructure and long-term economic activity, remain in the communities that host it.

Customer Interest at Brooks Campus #1

At Brooks Campus #1, FingerMotion's permitted 9.9 MW campus in the County of Newell and the first site in its previously announced 99 MW Alberta build program, BlueFlare has received multiple written, non-binding expressions of interest from prospective high-performance computing customers. BlueFlare, acting as FingerMotion's development and marketing partner, is evaluating these proposals on contract term, creditworthiness and fit with the campus design, and expects to recommend a lead offtake customer to FingerMotion. Any definitive agreement remains subject to negotiation and execution. There can be no assurance that any expressions of interest will result in a definitive agreement.

Management Commentary

“Our strategy is to pair near-term capacity at sites like Brooks Campus #1 with a deep pipeline of behind-the-meter power,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of FingerMotion.“Alberta's natural gas resources and its framework for projects that bring their own power allow us to bring capacity online in phases as customers commit.”

“Projects like this succeed in Alberta when they are built with the communities around them, not just near them,” said Landon Ruszkowski, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare.“The interest in Brooks Campus #1 confirms the demand is real. Our focus now is selecting the right long-term customer for the site and the community, not simply the first one, and listening to the people who live and work in the region before we build.”

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company that has historically served the mobile payment, recharge and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. Through its relationship with BlueFlare, the Company is developing behind-the-meter powered data-center capacity in Alberta for artificial-intelligence and high-performance computing clients. Additional information is available at .

About BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.

BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. is a Calgary-based energy and digital infrastructure developer that designs, builds and operates behind-the-meter power and powered-land campuses across Alberta. BlueFlare hires locally first and works with Alberta contractors and suppliers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the planned energy park, its planned capacity, phasing and power design; the completion of the land acquisition; the Company's participation in the project; the participant involvement program and community engagement; expected local economic benefits; customer interest at Brooks Campus #1 and the selection of an offtake customer; and the Company's development pipeline. Words such as“plan,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“design,”“potential,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the land acquisition may not close on the expected terms or at all; the Company does not and will not own the land and participates through contractual arrangements; local land-use approvals and Alberta Utilities Commission approvals may not be obtained, or may be delayed or conditioned; gas supply, equipment and construction may not be available on acceptable terms; project financing may not be obtained; expressions of interest are non-binding and may not result in definitive agreements; changes in Alberta and federal energy, emissions and data center policy and levies; community or stakeholder opposition; the Company's relationship with BlueFlare; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor contact

FingerMotion, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Website: