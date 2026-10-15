Virgelia Productions Presents The Lavender Gala Fashion Show - October 31 In Anaheim

THE ACADEMY OF LEADERSHIP & BEYOND THE BEAUTY - THE LAVENDER GALA FASHION SHOW 2026

The Lavender Gala Fashion Show 2026 - Four Distinguished Designers - One Spectacular Runway

Virgelia Productions The Lavender Gala Fashion Show 2026

Four designers headline Anaheim's October 31 Lavender Gala, featuring cultural fashion, pageantry and the introduction of 2026 delegates.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virgelia Productions, Inc. will present the Lavender Gala Fashion Show on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Fairooz Palace in Anaheim, California. The event will feature four designers whose work represents contemporary couture, eveningwear, fantasy costume design and traditional Thai fashion.The program will also introduce the 2026 Virgelia Productions Miss Asia USA and Mrs. Asia USA delegates and welcome reigning and former titleholders. The evening's schedule includes red-carpet arrivals, dinner, a fashion presentation, entertainment and dancing.Presented in support of The Academy of Leadership: Beyond the Beauty, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the event brings together fashion, cultural representation and pageantry.Four Designers Bring Distinct Perspectives to the RunwayKenneth Barlis - Headlining DesignerKenneth Barlis is a Filipino-American fashion designer and creative director of the KENNETH BARLIS luxury fashion house, established in 2012. Originally from the Philippines and now based in Southern California, he creates couture, bridal designs, eveningwear and menswear that combine contemporary silhouettes with detailed craftsmanship.His collections have appeared at fashion events in New York, Los Angeles and Paris. His designs have been worn by entertainers and public figures, including Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Paula Abdul, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Kehlani, Ke Huy Quan and Zara Larsson. His work has also received editorial coverage in publications including Harper's Bazaar, ELLE and Vogue.Barlis's participation connects the event with contemporary luxury fashion and the work of a designer whose collections have reached international audiences.Website:Instagram: @kennethbarlis_officialTommy Tuong Le - Couture and EveningwearTommy Tuong Le is a Vietnamese-American fashion designer and founder and creative director of Tommy Tuong Le Couture, based in Southern California. With more than two decades of experience, his work encompasses couture, bridal gowns, eveningwear, pageant attire and elaborate statement pieces.His designs have been worn by titleholders associated with Miss Universe Vietnam, Miss Earth Vietnam, Miss Grand California, Miss Asia USA and Miss Latina Global, as well as performers and other public figures.Le's work has appeared at international fashion events, including Tokyo Couture Fashion Week and Destination Fashion Week Vietnam. His professional recognitions include awards for evening gowns, national costumes, uniforms and office wear.Beyond designing, Le founded International Áo Dài Fashion Week and serves as a pageant director. His work incorporates Vietnamese cultural influences and contemporary fashion, creating opportunities to present traditional aesthetics through modern design.Website:Instagram: @tommyl0104Jacky Tai - Fantasy and Costume DesignJacky Tai has more than 23 years of experience in fashion and costume design. His professional work includes clothing design, makeup artistry, runway presentation and pageant coaching.His creations have been featured in Vietnamese musical and variety entertainment productions, including Paris By Night, Asia Entertainment and Vân Sơn Entertainment. Tai has also coached contestants preparing for competitions throughout the United States and internationally.His pageant experience includes Miss Vietnam Southern California, Miss Vietnam Los Angeles, Miss Vietnam Global, Miss Vietnam USA, Miss Vietnam International, Miss Vietnam Beauty, Miss Asia USA, Miss Vietnam Houston, Miss Vietnam Arizona, Miss Vietnam Atlanta and Miss Vietnam Oklahoma.Tai's designs have received Best Dressed and Best Áo Dài honors. His work brings together cultural tradition, imaginative costume concepts and contemporary styling.Yaya Aksarapak Bondu - Founder and Designer of The PhukawYaya Aksarapak Bondu is the founder and designer of The Phukaw, a Thai fashion house based in Hollywood, California, specializing in traditional Thai dress and culturally inspired designs.Originally from Thailand, Bondu has spent more than 22 years creating Thai national costumes and garments inspired by her country's cultural heritage. Her work has appeared at Asian Fashion Week and fashion shows throughout Thailand.Her designs have been worn by entertainers and public figures, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Christina Aguilera and Usher, as well as Miss Universe titleholders. In 2014, she received the Designer of the Year award from Miss Asia USA, and her work has appeared in Thai, American and Asian media.The Phukaw is entering a new chapter with creative director Jaynie Jindarat working alongside Bondu to introduce Thai fashion to new audiences while maintaining the brand's emphasis on cultural preservation and craftsmanship.Instagram: @thephukawContact: Yaya, (323) 599-8609Pageantry and Cultural RepresentationThe Lavender Gala will include the official introduction of the 2026 Virgelia Productions Miss Asia USA and Mrs. Asia USA delegates. Reigning and former titleholders are also expected to attend, connecting current participants with women who have previously represented the organization.The runway presentation will feature four approaches to design, spanning contemporary luxury clothing, formalwear, fantasy costumes and traditional Thai-inspired garments. The program places these distinct creative practices within an event that combines fashion with cultural representation and pageantry.The event's dress code is lavender, reflecting its chosen theme.Event InformationThe Lavender Gala Fashion Show will take place Saturday, October 31, 2026, at Fairooz Palace, 1160 N. Kraemer Blvd., Anaheim, CA 92806.The published schedule is:5:00 p.m. - Red-carpet arrivals6:00 p.m. - Dinner and reception7:00 p.m. - Fashion show and entertainment9:00 p.m. - Dancing and networkingListed admission prices are $150 for VIP and $125 for general admission. Seating is subject to availability and may include standing-room accommodations. Event and ticket information is available at VirgeliaProductions.About Virgelia Productions, Inc.:Virgelia Productions, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based production company specializing in fashion shows, beauty pageants, award ceremonies and cultural events. For more than three decades, the company has produced programs bringing together designers, models, pageant participants, entertainers and community members.Through its association with The Academy of Leadership: Beyond the Beauty, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, its programming also connects pageantry with leadership, education, confidence-building, service and personal development. For more information visit VirgeliaProductionsMedia Contact:Virgelia Productions, Inc.Text: (818) 641-7779Toll-free: 1-800-831-9880Website: VirgeliaProductionsSocial media: @VirgeliaProductions

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Virgelia Productions Presents The Lavender Gala Fashion Show - October 31 in Anaheim News Provided By Virgelia Productions Inc October 15, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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