PAYCHECK TO OWNERSHIP: KEVIN JOHNSON & RAP SNACKS FOUNDER JAMES LINDSAY HEADLINE HARLEM WEALTH-BUILDING SUMMIT SATURDAY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NYC Comptroller Mark Levine Will Deliver Remarks During Friday's Opening; Registration Remains Open for October 17“Built to Last” Summit at The Columbia Forum

- Sharon Joseph, Harlem Commonwealth Council, President & CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Registration remains open for Harlem Commonwealth Council's free "Built to Last: Wealth-Building Masterclass " taking place Saturday, October 17, at The Forum at Columbia University.Former NBA All-Star, entrepreneur and two-term Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay will headline a distinguished group of entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders sharing practical strategies for building businesses, creating ownership and generating lasting wealth.Saturday's public masterclass will culminate a two-day Harlem wealth-building convening that begins Friday with a capacity program featuring remarks from New York City Comptroller Mark Levine and New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam (District 9) as well as participation from other city leaders.You work. You earn. But what do you own?That question is at the heart of the“Built to Last” masterclass, which is designed to help entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners move beyond earning income to building businesses, acquiring assets and creating generational wealth.Saturday, October 17: Free Public Masterclass at Columbia UniversitySaturday's masterclass will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and aspiring owners for a full day of practical instruction, valuable connections and inspiration.Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.Location: The Forum at Columbia UniversityAddress: 601 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027Admission: Free with advance registrationRegister for Saturday:Featured speakers include:Kevin Johnson - Entrepreneur, former NBA All-Star and two-term Mayor of SacramentoJames Lindsay - Founder and CEO, Rap SnacksJamie Dominguez - National Director of Industry Relations, Mechanical Licensing CollectiveJerry“Wonda” Duplessis - Grammy Award-winning record producer, musician and entrepreneurMaurice Russell Grey - CEO and Principal Broker, ESRA RealtySharon Joseph - President and CEO, Harlem Commonwealth Council“Most people have been taught how to earn. Very few have been taught how to own,” said Sharon Joseph, President and CEO of Harlem Commonwealth Council.“This is about opening doors to the knowledge, relationships and resources that can turn ambition into ownership and long-term wealth.”Masterclass topics will include:- Building and scaling successful businesses- Accessing capital and financing opportunities- Protecting intellectual property- Developing brands with lasting value- Connecting entrepreneurs with investors and business resources- Creating ownership opportunities and generational wealthFriday, October 16: City Leadership and Economic OpportunityThe masterclass will begin Friday with an at capacity program at Harlem Commonwealth Council featuring remarks from New York City Comptroller Mark Levine. Expected attendees also include government and business leaders.Friday's discussions will focus on the policies, public programs, contracting opportunities and resources shaping small-business growth and economic mobility across New York City's five boroughs.Media note: Friday's public registration has reached capacity. Press is encouraged to arrange coverage in advance through HCC's media team.Why This Matters NowAs New Yorkers confront rising costs, limited access to business financing and persistent barriers to economic mobility, the“Built to Last” masterclass addresses an urgent question: How can more people move from earning income to owning businesses, building assets and creating lasting wealth?Harlem Commonwealth Council has advanced economic opportunity and self-determination from its home on 125th Street since 1967. This weekend's masterclass brings that legacy to a broader stage while connecting a new generation of entrepreneurs with the knowledge, relationships and resources needed to build for the future.Media Coverage and Interview OpportunitiesTelevision crews, photographers, radio producers, digital outlets and print journalists are invited to cover the summit.Coverage opportunities include:- Remarks from New York City Comptroller Mark Levine- Featured presentations and panel discussions- Business and wealth-building workshops- Interviews with participating entrepreneurs and business leaders- Visual coverage from The Forum at Columbia University- Conversations with entrepreneurs building and expanding businesses in HarlemAdvance interviews with HCC President and CEO Sharon Joseph are available upon request. Interviews with additional speakers may be arranged subject to availability.Media RSVP and Interview RequestsCathleen Trigg-JonesiWoman Media...Public Registration for Saturday, October 17:Presented in partnership with: West Harlem Development Corporation, 100 Black Men, Harlem Community Development Corporation and Harlem Commonwealth Council.About Harlem Commonwealth CouncilFounded in 1967, Harlem Commonwealth Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit economic development organization dedicated to advancing economic self-determination through entrepreneurship support, workforce development, access to capital and financial education.About iWoman MediaiWoman Media is a women-led multimedia company specializing in strategic communications, public relations, audience development, and creator amplification. Learn more at iWoman

Cathleen Trigg

iWoman Media

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PAYCHECK TO OWNERSHIP: KEVIN JOHNSON & RAP SNACKS FOUNDER JAMES LINDSAY HEADLINE HARLEM WEALTH-BUILDING SUMMIT SATURDAY News Provided By iWoman TV October 15, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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