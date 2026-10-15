US Power Adds Propel Prepaid Solar Lease, Bringing Back Tax Credit Savings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New prepaid program passes the commercial solar tax credit to homeowners as an upfront discount, with $0-down financing and ownership after year five.

- Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US PowerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Power, a factory-direct Qcells solar and roofing brokerage, today announced that it has been approved to offer Propel, a prepaid solar and battery program from SolSource Solutions, financed through TriBeam Financial's Concert Finance program and distributed by Greentech Renewables. Propel gives homeowners a way to recover much of the value of the federal solar tax credit, which ended for homeowner-owned systems on December 31, 2025.Under Propel, SolSource owns the solar and battery system for the first five years, which allows it to claim the commercial Section 48E clean electricity credit, plus domestic content and energy community bonuses where a project qualifies. That value is passed to the homeowner as a lower upfront price, and Greentech Renewables says the structure can produce discounts of 25% to 40% compared to a cash purchase. Homeowners prepay the discounted agreement in cash or with a fixed-payment loan through the Concert Finance program, with loans made by Medallion Bank, Member FDIC.. $0-down option with a fixed monthly loan payment, no annual escalator, no dealer fees, and no prepayment penalty. Larger discounts on systems that include battery storage, as reported by Propel installers. Ownership designed to transfer to the homeowner after year five, with the buyout already built into the Propel price, subject to the agreement terms. Enphase microinverters and batteries, with Enphase serving as the program's exclusive hardware provider, plus a performance guarantee and maintenance coverage during the initial five-year periodFor California homeowners, US Power says Propel arrives at a time when the state's net billing rules, often called NEM 3.0, have made battery storage more valuable, and Propel installers report that the program's discounts are largest on systems that include a battery. Propel is offered across participating California utility areas, which expanded in July 2026 to include LADWP and 16 other utility districts. Because Propel relies on the commercial Section 48E credit, which under current federal law is generally tied to systems placed in service by the end of 2027, US Power is encouraging interested California homeowners to review their options early.“Propel is the cleanest way for homeowners to get ownership of solar and batteries while receiving around a 30% discount on cash pricing,” said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power.“It's the best deal we've ever seen in the solar business. When the residential tax credit went away, a lot of homeowners assumed solar just got much more expensive, and Propel brings much of that value back. We still show every customer Propel next to a loan and cash, because it isn't the right fit for someone who might sell in the next few years.”Propel launched in February 2026 and was offered through more than 300 independent installers as of mid-2026. With Propel, US Power now offers California homeowners more prepaid solar options alongside its EnFin loan and lease. Homeowners interested in reviewing Propel eligibility can visit uspowersolar to schedule a free consultation with a US Power energy consultant.

Marissa Lewis

US Power

+1 818-650-8010

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US Power Adds Propel Prepaid Solar Lease, Bringing Back Tax Credit Savings News Provided By US Power October 15, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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