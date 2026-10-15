Back To School, Stronger Together: Durham School Services And Smithville School District Celebrate A Successful Start-Up

The Durham School Services team in Smithville, MO.

- Justin Collins, Smithville School DistrictSMITHVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Durham School Services and its partner of three years, the Smithville School District, celebrated a remarkably successful start to the new school year, driven by the Durham team's steadfast dedication, sense of duty, and close collaboration with the district to ensure students are transported to school safely and reliably each day.“We couldn't be more pleased with how incredibly well this new school year started, thanks to Andre and his team,” said Justin Collins, Executive Director of Operations, Smithville School District, referring to Durham General Manager Andre Richman.Justin continued,“Working together with Andre and his team is always a phenomenal experience. They fully understand the level of dedication and responsibility that we expect from them, and they never miss the mark. Durham continues to deliver on its commitment to safe, reliable service. We truly appreciate all the hard work they've done behind the scenes this past summer to set our students, staff, and community up for success on day one, and we thank them for being an exceptional partner.”To prepare for the start of school, Durham and the district worked collaboratively and leveraged their learned successes from previous years to plan for the 2026-2027 school year. From aligning on priorities and expectations to maintaining open communication and engaging in comprehensive safety and operational training, Durham and the district worked hand-in-hand every step of the way, focused on their shared commitment to student safety.Samsara, the advanced safety and fleet management technology installed across Durham's bus fleet, also played a significant role in the team's successful start to the school year. By utilizing Samsara's state-of-the-art smart cameras and software, the team gained real-time visibility into fleet operations, safety performance, and vehicle tracking while conducting their dry runs. Leveraging these insights, the team was able to proactively identify driving trends, provide targeted coaching, and develop weekly competency-based trainings to strengthen and hone drivers' skills before the first day of school.“I can't stress enough how great my team is, and I credit the success of the new year all to them. Their commitment to the role they play in providing students access to a well-deserved education is truly admirable, and our 100% driver retention rate is evidence of that,” said Andre Richman, General Manager, Durham School Services.“I could not ask for a better team. They always arrive at work prepared, understand what is expected of them, and genuinely strive to ensure that families and the district can trust that their students are in good hands. They're simply amazing. There's no other way to put it.”Now in the third year of its partnership with the Smithville School District, Durham looks forward to continuing to cultivate the strong, trusted relationship it has fostered with the district through their shared commitment to providing exceptional service and care that families can depend on. Durham also prides itself on the role it plays in the Smithville community beyond student transportation. Reflecting its commitment to their community, the Smithville Durham team proudly supports local events like the annual homecoming parade and the popular Touch a Bus events throughout the area.About Durham School ServicesAs a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Anna Lam

Durham School Services

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Back to School, Stronger Together: Durham School Services and Smithville School District Celebrate a Successful Start-Up News Provided By Summit School Services October 15, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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