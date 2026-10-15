Spitfyre, Inc. Welcomes Brandon Snyder As Its First VP Of Sales

Brandon Snyder, VP of Sales at Spitfyre, Inc.

Spitfyre, Inc. continues growing its leadership team in anticipation of its upcoming innovation program launch.

- Haleh Kendell, CEOLYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spitfyre continues its hiring streak this month, adding Brandon Snyder as its first VP of Sales. The company is building out its leadership team in preparation for launching the company's flagship trust platform solution to innovation partners.Snyder joins Spitfyre after 10 years in sales roles in the Pacific Northwest including both inside and outside tech sales and earning a MS in Leadership. He started his career as a professional baseball player.“My baseball career and time as team captain taught me how to talk with anyone, and really listen and understand other people's points of view. This has been critical in sales, as I only want to sell something if I feel it truly adds value,” said Snyder.In his new role, Snyder will build out and lead Spitfyre's sales team. He has been busy meeting with current and prospective clients and building out an event calendar. He will represent Spitfyre at events such as CDAO in Boston and PASS in Seattle, as well as hosting dedicated Spitfyre lunch-and-learn events. One of his first goals is finding and vetting a small number of companies who will serve as trusted innovation partners, shaping the further development of Spitfyre's managed data platform before launching this offering more broadly.Spitfyre's CEO Haleh Kendell said,“When we started talking with Brandon our platform was still in early development, but he saw its potential right away. He has worked with us to better define and articulate Spitfyre's unique value. We are thrilled to have him on our team.”About Spitfyre, Inc.Spitfyre is a trust platform for data, identity, security, and hosting, run end to end by one accountable team. Your data stays governed and portable, any AI you choose can use it, and only the right people and agents can see it. Spitfyre is a woman-owned company based in Washington state that serves mid-sized organizations.For more information about Spitfyre and its innovation partner program, visit spitfyre.

Mariya Lincoln

Spitfyre, Inc.

+1 800-994-1799

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Spitfyre, Inc. Welcomes Brandon Snyder as its First VP of Sales News Provided By Concourse Cloud October 15, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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