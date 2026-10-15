Tully Rinckey Establishes Midwest Office Presence With New Columbus Office

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tully Rinckey Expands into Columbus, One of America's Fastest-Growing Business Markets

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tully Rinckey PLLC, a national law firm with offices across the United States, has announced plans to open a new office in Columbus, Ohio later this year. As the firm's first office in the Midwest, the new location marks a significant milestone in Tully Rinckey's continued growth. The expansion reflects the firm's commitment to serving the evolving labor and employment legal needs of workers and employers in one of the nation's fastest-growing business markets.Columbus has emerged as a major economic hub driven by growth across advanced manufacturing, technology, life sciences, logistics, financial services, and other key industries. The region's expanding workforce and strong connections to companies operating across both New York and Ohio have made it an increasingly attractive market for businesses and professional services firms alike.Located at 8425 Pulsar Place, the Columbus office will be led by Managing Partner Michael Fallings. Mr. Fallings has extensive federal labor and employment and private employment law experience representing employees before the MSPB, EEOC, Office of Special Counsel, and in representing employees and employers in state and federal courts. in matters involving disciplinary actions, discrimination, whistleblower claims, grievances, and other employment-related disputes. Mr. Fallings earned his bachelor's degree in business finance from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, before attending American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C."Rapid economic growth often brings increasingly complex workplace issues for both workers and businesses," said Fallings. "As the Columbus region continues to attract new employers and investment, we are seeing greater demand for experienced labor and employment representation. We are pleased to establish a local presence and serve clients throughout Ohio."The expansion into Columbus reflects Tully Rinckey PLLC's continued national growth and commitment to serving clients in strategically important markets. Since its founding in 2004, the firm has expanded its national footprint and developed a reputation for providing responsive legal services across a wide variety of practice areas. Today, the firm serves individuals, businesses, military personnel, government employees, and organizations throughout the country."Columbus has become one of the most important growth markets in the Midwest, attracting significant investment and creating new opportunities across a wide range of industries," said Michael Macomber, Partner and CEO of Tully Rinckey PLLC. "Its growing business community, expanding workforce, and increasing connections to companies operating across multiple regions make it a natural fit for our continued expansion. Establishing a presence in Columbus strengthens our ability to serve clients throughout Ohio while advancing the firm's long-term strategic growth."

Scott Brewster

Tully Rinckey PLLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tully Rinckey Establishes Midwest Office Presence with New Columbus Office News Provided By Tully Rinckey PLLC October 15, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.