Midwest Cards X Veefriends 24-Hour Fundraiser

Midwest Cards and VeeFriends Team Up for 24-Hour Live Stream and In-Store Fundraiser Benefiting The Kids Mental Health Foundation

Interested in donating?

Midwest Cards and VeeFriends Team Up for 24-Hour Live Stream and In-Store Fundraiser Benefiting The Kids Mental Health Foundation

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Midwest Cards, Columbus' premier sports and trading card retailer, is partnering with VeeFriends to host a 24-hour live stream and in-store fundraiser benefiting The Kids Mental Health Foundation. The stream runs on Whatnot from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and all proceeds go to the Kids Mental Health Foundation. On Saturday, collectors and families can join in person at the Midwest Cards store in the Arena District from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.More event details hereLive StreamThe live stream kicks off at 10 p.m. Friday on the Midwest Cards Whatnot channel, @midwestcards, and runs straight through the night. Viewers can tune in from anywhere, and the stream will feature exclusive VeeFriends items available only during the event. Special guests will join the stream throughout the 24 hours.On Saturday, the fundraiser expands into the Midwest Cards retail store at 401 N. Front St., Suite 95, in the Arena District. Doors open at 10 a.m. for the final 12 hours, giving fans the chance to be part of the event in person through the 10 p.m. finish. The in-store day will feature special guests, games, giveaways and family-friendly activities.Ways to GiveAll proceeds from the 24-hour live stream benefit The Kids Mental Health Foundation, so every purchase and winning bid on the stream supports the cause. Collectors who want to give more have several options:. Donations. Midwest Cards is accepting donated single cards, sealed boxes, cases and sportsmemorabilia. All donation details can be found here ( ). Make a monetary donation. Gifts of any size can be made online( ).. Watch and share. Following @midwestcards on Whatnot and spreading the word helps thestream reach more collectors.Why it Matters"Collectors are some of the most generous people I know, and this hobby has always been about community," said Jim Christy, CEO of Midwest Cards. "For 24 hours, we're putting that community to work for kids. Every bid on the stream and every card, box or dollar donated helps give kids and families the mental health resources they need."From Executive Clinical Director of The Kids Mental Health Foundation, Dr. Ariana Hoet:“We're proud once again to be the beneficiary of the 24-hour Connecting Through Collecting livestream hosted by Midwest Cards and VeeFriends. This partnership brings our communities together around a shared passion while advancing an important mission: making mental health a vital part of growing up. Through the generosity and engagement of this community, we can create meaningful impact and help ensure every child has the support they need to grow, thrive, and be mentally healthy.”Midwest Cards is a member of The Kids Mental Health Foundation's Corporate Collective, a group of businesses that support the Foundation's work.About the partnersAbout Midwest Cards Midwest Cards is a specialty sports card and trading card retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. Collectors can shop its retail store in the Arena District, its online store, and its live breaks on Whatnot.About VeeFriendsVeeFriends is a character-driven entertainment and collectibles brand created by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. Each character, drawn by Vaynerchuk, represents a positive trait he hopes to inspire in others, and the brand now spans collectibles, toys, games and animated content.About The Kids Mental Health FoundationThe Kids Mental Health Foundation is the leading organization promoting mental health for children in the United States. To achieve its vision to build a world where mental health is a vital part of every child's upbringing, nearly 1,000 mental health professionals and researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital, in partnership with other trusted experts, provide real-world knowledge and expertise to power the Foundation's free educational videos, guides and curriculum. To date, more than 33 million people have engaged with the Foundation's materials, helping parents, educators and coaches be a guiding force for children across the United States.

Hannah Halischak

Midwest Cards

+1 614-916-9188

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Midwest Cards x VeeFriends 24-Hour Fundraiser News Provided By Midwest Cards October 15, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.