Massachusetts Nurse Sues State Agencies Over Alleged Sexual Assault And Retaliation At Taunton State Hospital

Attorney Peter S. Farrell

Complaint Cites Commonwealth Investigation Substantiating Sexual Harassment Policy Violations Involving Three Employees; Alleges Prior Misconduct Complaints

- Peter S. Farrell, Esq, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Peter S. Farrell of Farrell Law Group PLLC has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a registered nurse at Taunton State Hospital against the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health (DMH), the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), and three hospital employees.The lawsuit, filed October 14, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court, Civil Action No. 2683CV00979, alleges that the Commonwealth failed to adequately protect the nurse following a reported workplace sexual assault and that she subsequently experienced workplace harassment and retaliation.The nurse, identified as Jane Doe to protect her privacy, alleges in the verified complaint that a male coworker sexually assaulted and threatened her during an overnight shift on September 8, 2025. According to the complaint, the coworker was subsequently arrested and criminally charged, and Doe obtained a court-issued harassment prevention order against him.According to the complaint, DMH continued employing the accused coworker for months after the reported incident. The lawsuit alleges, on information and belief, that he was not terminated or placed on leave during the investigation and that his employment continued until approximately May 2026.On March 9, 2026, the Commonwealth's Human Resources Division Investigations Center of Expertise issued findings concerning violations of the state's Sexual Harassment Policy. According to the investigative findings attached to the complaint, violations involving three hospital employees were substantiated, including violations of the policy's prohibition on retaliation.The investigative findings also identified sexual harassment of another DMH employee by the accused coworker. Separately, the complaint alleges, on information and belief, that state officials knew of earlier complaints involving similar alleged sexual misconduct, including allegations of sexual assault, before the September 2025 incident.The administrative findings concern violations of the Commonwealth's Sexual Harassment Policy and do not constitute a determination that the alleged criminal sexual assault occurred.“Our client reported a sexual assault, cooperated with law enforcement, and sought protection from her employer,” said Farrell.“According to the complaint, the Commonwealth continued employing the accused coworker for months after the reported incident, while its own investigators substantiated sexual harassment policy violations involving three employees. The complaint raises serious questions about the Commonwealth's response, workplace protections, and management oversight. Those questions are at the heart of this lawsuit.”The complaint further alleges that Doe experienced continuing workplace hostility and retaliation after reporting the incident. According to the filing, hospital administrators repeatedly attempted to reassign her from her regular unit despite an existing workplace safety plan. The lawsuit also alleges that she took medical leave because of the conditions she encountered and that an employee whose harassment policy violation had been substantiated continued working alongside her.“Above all else, our client wants to help prevent similar situations from occurring in the future,” said Farrell.“The complaint raises questions about how reports of sexual misconduct are handled at a state hospital, including allegations that officials had received earlier complaints involving similar conduct. Through this lawsuit, our client is seeking not only compensation but also workplace safety measures and greater accountability in the handling of harassment complaints.”The lawsuit asserts seven civil claims under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 151B, including sexual harassment, hostile work environment, sex discrimination, retaliation, interference with protected rights, aiding and abetting, and disability discrimination.According to the complaint, Doe seeks damages and court-ordered workplace measures, including effective safety protections, separation from employees found to have harassed or retaliated against her, written no-contact directives, and enhanced training for hospital management and staff.The allegations in the civil complaint have not been adjudicated.Attorney Farrell is available for media interviews regarding the lawsuit.About Farrell Law Group PLLCFarrell Law Group PLLC is a Duxbury, Massachusetts-based law firm led by Attorney Peter S. Farrell. The firm provides individualized legal representation tailored to clients' circumstances and legal needs.For more information, visit .###

Peter S. Farrell, Esq.

Farrell Law Group, PLLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Massachusetts Nurse Sues State Agencies Over Alleged Sexual Assault and Retaliation at Taunton State Hospital News Provided By Farrell Law Group, PLLC October 15, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.