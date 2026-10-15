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Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend


Date: 2026-10-15 04:46:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 15, 2026, declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on December 1, 2026, to common share record holders as of November 2, 2026.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of September 30, 2026. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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