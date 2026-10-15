Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of September 30, 2026. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.
For more information, please email ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment