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FRO 2026 Annual General Meeting


Date: 2026-10-15 04:46:25

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (the“Company”) advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 7, 2026. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to October 28, 2026. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Limassol, Cyprus
October 15, 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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