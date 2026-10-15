FRO 2026 Annual General Meeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (the“Company”) advises that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on December 7, 2026. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to October 28, 2026. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
October 15, 2026
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment