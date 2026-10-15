Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Flotek Industries, Inc. Investors Of The Upcoming October 26Th Deadline And Urges Investors To Contact The Firm

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NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the“Company”) (NYSE:FTK) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Flotek securities between August 3, 2026 and August 17, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 26, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there were credible reasons to doubt the experience, organization, and financial capacity of the consortium parties for PREPA's power generation project; (2) that, as a result, there was a risk that revenue from the PREPA contract would not be realized; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flotek shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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