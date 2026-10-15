Introducing New York Academy Of Medicine's New Cohort Of Senior Scholars

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is proud to announce its newest group of prestigious senior scholars, leading experts whose contributions have shaped policy, research, and medical practice across public health, healthcare, and government. These accomplished professionals bring decades of insights to help advance New York Academy of Medicine efforts to build a healthier future for all.

This year's stellar cohort of senior scholars includes:



Carolyn Clancy, MD, MACP . Dr. Clancy is the former director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), former acting deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and former chief academic officer of the Veterans Health Administration. Dr. Clancy has helped shape national policy on healthcare quality, patient safety, health services research, and health equity, while leading major initiatives in mental health, precision oncology, opioid stewardship, and care delivery innovation for millions of veterans.

Robert Kaplan, PhD . Dr. Kaplan is the former associate director at the National Institutes of Health, chief science 0fficer at AHRQ, and current faculty at Stanford's Clinical Excellence Research Center, Dr. Kaplan is an internationally recognized pioneer in behavioral medicine and patient-reported outcomes. His research has transformed the measurement of health-related quality of life and informed national approaches to population health, value-based care, and healthcare decision-making.

Joseph Kerschner, MD . Dr. Kerschner is the former provost and executive vice president of the Medical College of Wisconsin and former dean of the School of Medicine. A nationally distinguished pediatric otolaryngologist, Dr. Kerschner has led major expansions in medical education, research, and clinical innovation while helping shape national academic medicine policy through leadership roles with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and other professional organizations. Elaine Larson, PhD, RN, FAAN, CIC, FSHEA, FIDSA. Dr. Larson is the Anna C. Maxwell Professor Emerita at Columbia University and former dean of Georgetown University School of Nursing. An internationally recognized leader in infection prevention and implementation science, Dr. Larson has authored more than 400 publications and pioneered research on hand hygiene and healthcare-associated infections. A longtime NYAM collaborator, she is currently the Chair of the Academy's Institutional Review Board and advanced evidence-based nursing practice worldwide.

The senior scholar program brings together some of the brightest minds in healthcare with the resources of New York Academy of Medicine. This unique collaboration model sparks new ideas, strengthens research, and accelerates projects that generate real-world impact for communities.

“At New York Academy of Medicine, our mission is to ensure that science translates into healthier, longer lives for all,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH.“At a time of dynamic change, these distinguished thinkers will help illuminate innovative ways forward, bringing the insight needed to help define the next century of health.”

With a track record of advancing research on issues such the Covid-19 pandemic and maternal health inequities, the senior scholars program continues to turn expertise into impact. Today's inaugural meeting will lay the foundation for future collaborations, research initiatives, and guidance that improve health for communities across New York and the world.

About New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM)

NYAM is a leading voice for innovation in population health. With 179 years of history, we are committed to a future where everyone has what they need for a healthier, longer life. Guided by the expertise of nearly 2,000 Fellows, a world-class historical medical library, and its convening, capacity-building and community-informed research, New York Academy of Medicine creates actionable solutions to today's most pressing health challenges. To learn more, visit .

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New York Academy of Medicine's 2026 Cohort of Senior Scholars

CONTACT: Max Mallet New York Academy of Medicine 212-822-7314...