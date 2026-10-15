Paretofit Announces Founder Tobias Burkhardt's Feature In Prime Today On Sustainable Performance For Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cover story explores how the German health sociologist applies evidence-based 80/20 principles to help self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs build sustainable personal health systems.

Cologne, Germany, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paretofit, a Cologne-based health and performance coaching company, announces the publication of a Prime Today cover story featuring its founder, Tobias Burkhardt. The article examines how his evidence-based 80/20 approach helps self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs make health a sustainable part of demanding professional and personal lives.

Tobias Burkhardt, health sociologist and founder of Paretofit, a Cologne-based health and performance coaching company.

The feature, titled Tobias Burkhardt: The Founder Behind Paretofit's 80/20 Approach to Entrepreneur Health and Performance, explores a challenge familiar to many entrepreneurs: while their businesses depend on carefully designed systems and processes, their own health often receives whatever time and attention remain.

Burkhardt, a German health sociologist and health and performance coach, founded Paretofit in Cologne in July 2018. The company provides online coaching to self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

An 80/20 Approach to Entrepreneur Health

A central theme of the feature is Burkhardt's view that health should support entrepreneurial ambition rather than compete with it.

“The goal is not to turn health into another full-time project, but to build a practical health system that supports work, family, and long-term freedom,” Burkhardt explains.

The approach developed through Paretofit combines evidence-based health principles with individual prioritization, personalization and practical behavior change.

It addresses four interconnected areas: training and movement, nutrition and weight loss, sleep and stress management, and habits and mindset.

Instead of applying identical programs to every client, the Paretofit Method begins with an assessment of individual circumstances and the identification of the most relevant health bottlenecks. Interventions are then selected, adapted and integrated into the client's existing routines and responsibilities.

The underlying principle is straightforward: focus on the few meaningful changes that offer the greatest practical benefit, then make them sustainable.

Depending on individual needs, this might involve efficient strength training, a repeatable nutrition structure, more consistent sleep routines or better strategies for managing everyday stress.

Health as Infrastructure for Sustainable Performance

The Prime Today feature also examines Burkhardt's broader perspective on health and entrepreneurial performance.

Entrepreneurs often operate under uncertainty, face demanding decisions and manage competing responsibilities. Maintaining physical and cognitive capacity can therefore matter across professional and personal life.

Burkhardt views sustainable performance as the ability to access physical and cognitive resources reliably without undermining the conditions needed to maintain them.

Rather than pursuing short periods of maximum output, Paretofit focuses on helping clients build individual health systems that remain functional through changing workloads, family responsibilities and other everyday challenges.

The feature further explores the role of behavioral systems, scientific evidence and emerging technologies in making health management more practical.

The longer-term objective is not permanent dependence on coaching, but greater individual capability to make informed health decisions, adapt routines and maintain progress as circumstances change.

Published Feature and Further Information

The complete Prime Today cover story is available here:

Read the Prime Today cover story

About Paretofit

Paretofit is a health and performance coaching company founded by Tobias Burkhardt and based in Cologne, Germany. It provides online coaching to self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs throughout the DACH region. Its evidence-based 80/20 approach combines prioritization, personalization and practical behavior change to help clients build an individual health system that fits sustainably into real life.

Illustrative depiction of Tobias Burkhardt explaining the Paretofit Method and its evidence-based 80/20 approach to entrepreneur health.

Press Inquiries

Tobias Burkhardt

Founder and Owner, Paretofit

Dülkenstraße 9

51143 Cologne, Germany

info [at] paretofit.de

