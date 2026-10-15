Relay Resources Hires Finance Veteran Liping Qi As Chief Financial Officer

Liping Qi has joined Relay Resources as the Chief Financial Officer

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Relay Resources, the Pacific Northwest's leading social enterprise nonprofit advancing disability inclusion in the workplace, has announced it has hired Liping Qi as the organization's new Chief Financial Officer.

Qi is a longtime global finance executive, with more than 25 years of international experience in corporate finance, operations finance, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions. She has held leadership roles at the global and regional headquarters of multinational corporations and high-growth ventures across North America, Asia, and Europe.

“We're very excited to welcome Liping Qi to the Relay Resources executive team as Chief Financial Officer,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, Relay's CEO, Chief Disability Inclusion Officer, and President.“Over her impressive career, she has shown the ability to partner with boards and executive teams to drive financial discipline and sustainable growth, among many other skills. She will be an asset as the leader of Relay's finance team.”

Before joining Relay Resources, Qi served as CFO of MST, a global medical devices manufacturing company, and led Finance for Engineering and Operations at Amazon's multibillion-dollar satellite internet venture, LEO. She also served as CFO of WeWork Greater China as the company prepared for its initial public offering, as well as CFO and Vice President of Global Business Services for Arconic (formerly Alcoa) in the Asia Pacific region. Qi began her career with 14 years at General Electric in finance, audit and M&A capacities.

As Relay's CFO, Qi will lead the organization's financial planning, risk management, and recordkeeping while leading its accounting and finance departments. She will also execute Relay's financial strategy while guiding its fiscal future.

“Throughout my global finance career, I've built financial infrastructure across complex, multi-entity organizations spanning diverse business lines,” said Qi.“I'm excited to bring that experience to a mission-driven organization like Relay Resources, where I can directly expand opportunity and create lasting impact in the community.”

In addition to her work experience, Qi earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the nonprofit CFA Institute, which provides finance education to investment professionals. She holds an MBA from the Lally School of Management at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, and before that received her bachelor's degree from Xidian University in China.

About Relay Resources

Relay Resources is a disability-centered, Portland-based nonprofit that collaborates with companies to build disability-inclusive workplaces and that works with disabled people in building their careers. Our social enterprises employ disabled and non-disabled team members who deliver essential business services for our customers in the Pacific Northwest including janitorial and landscaping services, document imaging, and supply chain solutions.

Our disability inclusion services team works with disabled people to help them find and maintain competitive, integrated employment in the community. The abilIT program trains neurodivergent people in cybersecurity and technical skills and supports them as they develop a career in technology. Through DisabilityNextTM, our learning and consulting initiative, we educate and consult with employers to attract disabled talent by building disability inclusive cultures and systems. Relay is designing the future of workplace inclusion, learn more at RelayResources.

Kate Nance

Early PR

+1 832-273-5249

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Relay Resources Hires Finance Veteran Liping Qi as Chief Financial Officer News Provided By EARLY PR October 15, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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