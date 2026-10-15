Marigold Academy Of Meadows Place Celebrates Official Grand Opening With Community Events November 9Th, 11 AM - 2 PM

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Marigold Academy Grand Opening

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Marigold Academy of Meadows Place is excited to invite the families to celebrate its official Grand Opening with a special events on Saturday, November 7th.

- Huma Hosain, franchise owner of Marigold Academy of Meadows PlaceMEADOWS PLACE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marigold Academy of Meadows Place is excited to invite families to celebrate its official Grand Opening with a special event on Saturday, November 7th. Although the academy is already open and serving local families, the new daycare and early childhood education center will officially commemorate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family-friendly community celebration at 11720 W Airport Blvd., #1400, Meadows Place, TX 77477.The festivities begin with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 11 AM, where community members, local leaders, families, and business partners will gather to officially welcome Marigold Academy of Meadows Place to the community.The celebration continues with a Grand Opening Celebration open to families throughout the area. The event will feature fun activities for children of all ages, including free popcorn and cotton candy, a coffee truck, pumpkin painting, leaf stamping, local vendors, a photo booth, and more. Families will also have the opportunity to tour the academy, meet the teachers, and learn more about the school's curriculum and programs."We're incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we've received since opening our doors," said Huma Hosain, franchise owner of Marigold Academy of Meadows Place. "These events are our way of celebrating not only our new school, but also the wonderful families and community who have supported us. We look forward to creating lasting relationships and providing an exceptional early learning experience for years to come."Marigold Academy of Meadows Place offers daycare, preschool, and early childhood education programs for children ages six weeks and older in a nurturing, home-like environment where curiosity, confidence, and a love of learning flourish. The academy's curriculum combines purposeful play with teacher-guided instruction in literacy, STEM, arts, and social-emotional development, while low student-to-teacher ratios ensure every child receives personalized attention.The Grand Opening Celebration is free to attend, and families searching for quality daycare and preschool programs in Meadows Place and surrounding communities are encouraged to visit the academy, meet the staff, and explore the thoughtfully designed classrooms and learning spaces.For more information about the ribbon-cutting, grand opening celebration, or enrollment opportunities, visit the Facebook Event online at , visit marigoldacademy, or contact Huma Hosain at....

Huma Hosain

Marigold Academy

+1 832-878-4862

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Marigold Academy of Meadows Place Celebrates Official Grand Opening with Community Events | November 9th, 11 AM - 2 PM News Provided By Marigold Academy October 15, 2026, 20:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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