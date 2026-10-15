Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Porsche Mission S: the essence of the sports car reinterpreted

15.10.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST

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Forward-looking vision model bridges the gap between heritage and future Porsche Mission S: the essence of the sports car reinterpreted

Strategic outlook: Porsche presents the next evolution of the brand's iconic design identity.

Distinctive exterior design: authentic, consistent and timeless design language with innovative design features.

Purist interior design: consequent focus on the driver and the emotive driving experience.

Innovative Driver Experience: driver-focused symbiosis of analogue and digital controls and displays. A glimpse into the future of sports cars: Porsche announces the development of a new mid-engined super sports car platform. As part of its 'Sportwagenschmiede '35' strategic realignment, Porsche is presenting a forward-looking vision model as a first glimpse of the brand's evolved design identity.“A Porsche must be recognisable as a Porsche at first glance,” says Dr Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.“The Mission S provides a glimpse of the ideas and design features that will shape Porsche in the coming years.” The focus is on the authentic, consistent and timeless design of the vehicle and a particularly intense connection between driver and car.“At the same time, the Mission S represents a mid-engined super sports car platform positioned above the 911 – not as a one-off hypercar, but as a permanent and versatile addition to our customer offering,” adds Leiters. The Porsche Mission S celebrates its world premiere today (Thursday) at a location of historical significance to the company: a pier in Queens, New York, with a view of the Manhattan skyline beyond. The first pictures of the mid-engined Porsche 550 Spyder on this very pier made their way around the world in 1953. As the brand's first super sports car, the 550 Spyder is still regarded today as having defined the company's identity. At the same time, it laid an important foundation for Porsche's popularity and success in the US. By choosing this location, Porsche is emphasising the importance of its history for the future of design and brand – a claim that is also reflected in the Mission S. Stuttgart/New York. Authentic, consistent and timeless: these three terms set the strategic framework for the further development of Porsche's iconic design identity.“The Mission S is the result of a forward-looking, holistic design strategy,” says Tobias Sühlmann, Head of Style Porsche.“This vision model illustrates a fundamental strategic direction that we will soon be translating into our future product portfolio.” The Mission S combines a powerful mid-engine super sports car platform with a clear design language inspired by historic Porsche icons. Inside, the focus is on purism, driver-oriented ergonomics and a forward-looking symbiosis of analogue and digital controls. The deliberate reduction of digital surfaces focuses on direct interaction between driver and vehicle. Exterior design: purist design language with innovative design features The exterior of the Porsche Mission S translates typical Porsche design features into the future. The characteristic torpedo fenders, the iconic roofline and the dramatic width-to-height ratio form central elements of the sports car architecture. This results in what are known as 'floating volumes': flowing forms and surfaces that appear to float and create a powerful, technical-looking sculptural appearance and effectively showcase the performance character of the sports car. Particular attention has been paid to the car's clean lines. A wraparound main line connects the light signatures at the front and rear, creating an overall appearance that is as striking as it is harmonious. Above this line, the surfaces emphasise muscularity and dynamism, while the areas below make technical functions visible and emphasise the lightweight construction philosophy. Historic Porsche icons serve as a source of inspiration. The round headlights and the striking fenders – which not only echo the familiar 'torpedo' design but also make the side profile more present – are reminiscent of the 911. The shut lines that merge into the light graphics pay homage to the G model. The flat front takes its cue from the GT1, while the dynamic-looking roofline beneath the rear wing is reminiscent of the 959. In the Mission S, it extends distinctively right through to the rear of the car. Another highlight is the car-in-car concept at the rear, derived from the GT1. All elements are interpreted in a contemporary way and combined to form a harmonious overall design. The proportions of the show car are characterised by its mid-engined architecture. The engine is positioned centrally in the vehicle, which enables the familiar 'flyline' to be realised. Technical details, such as the cooling solution reminiscent of the Porsche 917's radiator fan or the fully integrated active rear wing, combine function and design in typical Porsche manner. Another highlight are the wheels: based on the iconic 'dial design' of the 928, a new design concept has been created that is systematically geared towards lightweight construction. The wheels of the vision model underline the striking overall impression of the sports car. Interior: consistent focus on the driver Inside, the Porsche Mission S represents a deliberate return to the core values of sports car engineering. The interior architecture is based on historic Porsche sports cars such as the 550 Spyder and the 356. Two defining lines run through the dashboard and doors. They convey the characteristic feeling of sitting 'deep within the car' and create a visual link to the exterior design. At the same time, they create a clear, timeless appearance that directs the eye to the essentials. A smooth transition between analogue and digital controls makes the interior feel both familiar and modern. Classic switches and buttons are combined with modern displays, creating an ergonomic layout that combine the familiar with the future. The seats also follow this approach. New technical solutions, such as an integrated seatbelt buckle in the centre panel and repositioned electric adjustment controls, combine comfort, functionality and motorsport DNA. In terms of colour, the show car deliberately draws on the tradition of successful Porsche racing cars with white, grey and red tones. The specially developed colours – Firn White Metallic, Light Red Metallic, Black Chrome and Special Black in the interior – reinterpret the classic Porsche Motorsport colours and emphasise the visual link to the brand's sporting core. Driver Experience: symbiosis of analogue and digital controls In addition to the further developed interior architecture, the focus is clearly on the 'Driver Experience'. The aim is to create an ideal symbiosis of analogue and digital controls. Rather than additional displays and functions, the concept focuses on simplicity, clarity and intuitive operation. The driver's axis forms the heart of the concept. The systematic alignment of all the controls towards the driver, combined with a mix of haptic and digital feedback, creates a particularly direct user experience. Highlights include the five characteristic round instruments behind the steering wheel. At the centre is the rev counter with an analogue needle and a display positioned behind it. Depending on the driving mode, the rev counter moves closer to the driver to further enhance focus. The arrangement of the round instruments also adapts to the selected drive mode, with the tubes positioned either side by side or behind one another to meet the needs of the driver, depending on the mode selected. Other innovations include the holder for the specially designed key, which is positioned to the left of the steering wheel, as is customary at Porsche, and the new control elements in the dashboard with a push-pull function, which allow direct access to various comfort and driving functions. The reimagined Sport Chrono element also combines analogue character with digital precision. Porsche has deliberately chosen not to include a permanently integrated center display or a fixed passenger display in the dashboard. Instead, a retractable smartphone system compatible with MagSafe technology has been designed for use as needed. The user's personal smartphone can serve as a navigation or information display if desired. A clearly structured and streamlined My Porsche App provides access to all functions and also allows users to select digitally rendered, historically inspired designs for the circular instruments. The result is an interior concept that puts the driving experience first while offering maximum flexibility and convenience. Future of sports cars: development of a mid-engined super sports car platform Above the iconic 911 sports car, Porsche is planning, for the first time, a permanently available super sports car offer. The clear objective here is the highest level of engineering excellence and maximum flexibility. This is underpinned by decades of motorsport experience, innovative and brand-defining technology and the forward-looking design unveiled with the Mission S. Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: 15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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