Peapack Private Appoints Edward A. Mcgorry As Senior Managing Director, Client Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Edward A. McGorry as Senior Managing Director, Client Advisor. Serving from the Bank's Garden City, New York office, McGorry is responsible for delivering customized banking, lending, investment and wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners while helping clients achieve their long-term financial objectives.

McGorry brings more than 35 years of financial services experience to Peapack Private, with extensive expertise in private banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and relationship management. Throughout his career, he has established trusted client relationships and provided strategic guidance tailored to clients' evolving financial goals.

Prior to joining Peapack Private, McGorry served as Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Advisor, at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management in New York, where he led multidisciplinary teams to deliver comprehensive financial, lending, and wealth planning solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. He consistently exceeded revenue and new client acquisition goals while advancing strategic initiatives across banking and advisory disciplines. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Senior Private Banker at Wells Fargo Private Bank in Melville, New York, partnering with commercial, middle market, brokerage, and mortgage teams to expand client relationships and deliver sophisticated banking and lending solutions. His extensive career also included leadership positions with TD Bank Private Client Group, U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management, Christie's Inc., and Citigroup.

McGorry holds an MBA from DePaul University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of Arizona. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Center for Art Law, is a former board member of Port Jefferson Lacrosse, and is active with the Knights of Columbus and Island Harvest Food Bank.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit for more information.

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Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921..., (908) 719-6543.