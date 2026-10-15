As CDC Renews Controversial Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Trial, Stand Up For Science Makes Its Field Investigation Public

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March 2026 report previously shared only in Congressional briefings documents ethics, consent, and conflict-of-interest concerns

- Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for ScienceWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amid reports that CDC intends to fund a previously-shelved controversial study in newborns in Guinea-Bissau, today Stand Up for Science has made public a report detailing its on-the-ground investigation of the proposed study. Prepared in March 2026 and previously only shared in Congressional briefings, the Investigation Report is now available on the Stand Up for Science Foundation website.The proposed U.S. taxpayer-funded trial intends to study whether the dose of hepatitis B vaccine given to infants at birth has any negative health effects, despite the birth-dose vaccine being given safely for decades.After the CDC announced its plans for the study in late 2025, Stand Up for Science sent an on-the-ground investigator to Guinea-Bissau to better understand the situation. The resulting report summarizes the ethical concerns with the study protocol, provides context of the West African country, including its political instability, and presents the investigator's findings.“Our investigation found that the country's oversight bodies operate with severe resource constraints and multiple conflicts of interest, in addition to concerns over ethics, consent, and transparency. We presented our findings to Members of Congress and the trial was stopped by the Guinea-Bissau government within 48 hours,” said Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.In explaining why Stand Up for Science investigated the trial when it was first announced, the report states, in part:“Given the high stakes for U.S. public health and research policy and the profound vulnerability of research subjects in Guinea-Bissau, SUFS dispatched an experienced associate with decades of West Africa investigative journalism expertise to conduct an on-the-ground fact-finding investigation. What follows are her findings, based on interviews with local researchers, former senior health officials of the Government of Guinea-Bissau, and other key stakeholders; review of relevant documentation; and direct observation of the country's governance and oversight capacity and the institutions involved.”Earlier this week, Stand Up for Science launched an action campaign to stop this attempt to restart the trial with a public petition and tools for members of the public to contact their elected representatives in Congress. Stand Up for Science also held briefings with Members of Congress this week.The Stand Up for Science has also developed an explainer on its Foundation website, covering the background of the trial, the concerns surrounding it, the science of the hepatitis B vaccine, and the potential impacts on newborns in Guinea-Bissau and on broader disease control if the trial moves forward.Delawalla is available for comment.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible. As a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to Stand Up for Science Foundation [EIN: 39-3280458] are tax deductible.

Char Bowling

Stand Up for Science

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As CDC Renews Controversial Guinea-Bissau Vaccine Trial, Stand Up for Science Makes Its Field Investigation Public News Provided By Stand Up for Science October 15, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics, World & Regional...



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