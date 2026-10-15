President Ilham Aliyev Is One Of Brightest Leaders In World Isaac Herzog In Interview With Mikhail Gusman (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev is one of the brightest leaders in the world, President of Israel Isaac Herzog said in an interview with prominent journalist, radio and television host Mikhail Gusman during his visit to Baku

“He has foresight, he sees years and decades ahead. He is a doer, a builder, a developer. Thanks to his efforts, Azerbaijan has secured an important and good place in the world,” Herzog added.

Herzog spoke highly of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, describing them as stronger than ever. He also shared his admiration for Baku, praised the traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, and noted the absence of antisemitism in the country.

In addition, the Israeli president shared his impressions of the novel“Ali and Nino” and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

Trend presents the interview:

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